COMMODITIES-U.S. crude down most in 2 months; gold up, bucking trend
August 20, 2013 / 9:36 PM / in 4 years

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 20 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil prices tumbled
their most in two months on Tuesday after news of a major crude
pipeline closure raised fears about excess oil supplies, and
worries about larger-than-expected inventories also weighed on
cotton and arabica coffee.
    Gold, cocoa and lean hogs were among the few commodities
that rose for the day as investors looked for safe havens amid
concerns that the Federal Reserve could soon slow its massive
stimulus support for the U.S. economy.
    The Fed publishes the minutes of its July 30-31 meeting on
Wednesday, and markets will be looking for any wording that
indicates the pace and timing of the central bank's plans to
trim its monthly bond buying of $85 billion. 
    The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-CRB index dropped
almost 1 percent, closing lower for the first time in five
sessions.
    U.S. crude oil futures fell sharply as traders sold to close
out positions ahead of the front-month contract's expiration and
in reaction to news the Seaway pipeline had shut down, halting
shipments from Oklahoma to the Gulf Coast.
    Seaway carries crude oil from Cushing, Oklahoma, the
delivery point for benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude
futures, to refineries on the Gulf Coast.
    U.S. crude's expiring front-month contract, September
, settled down $2.14, or 2 percent, at $104.96 a barrel,
the largest percentage loss since June 20.
    Benchmark Brent crude out of Europe's North Sea 
finished up 25 cents, or nearly a quarter percent, at $110.15 a
barrel. 
    U.S. cotton futures sank more than 4 percent, with the key
December contract ending down 3.41 cents at 89.45 cents a
lb. Traders blamed the price drop largely on computer-generated
sell stops that are designed to cut further losses.
 
    The selloff in cotton came after a weekly U.S. government
report issued on Monday indicated some improving crop conditions
in the world's top cotton exporter.
    Arabica, the premium-grade for coffee, was pressured by
signs of huge supply from Brazil's off-year harvest.
    The second-month arabica futures contract traded in New York
 sank 3.95 cents, or 3.2 percent, to close at $1.1880 per
lb, after falling to a session low at $1.1865, within sight of a
four-year low of $1.1710 hit on June 20. 
    Gold fell early in the session but closed higher as the
dollar weakened and U.S. Treasury bond yields retreated on
uncertainty over when the Fed will reduce its stimulus.
    Spot gold was up 0.4 percent at $1,370.91 an ounce by
4:55 pm EDT (2055 GMT), rebounding nearly $20 from its low of
$1,352.20. 
    
 Prices at 4:56 p.m. EDT (2056 GMT)      
                              LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                              CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                    104.92    -2.14  -2.0%   14.3%
 Brent crude                 110.12     0.22   0.2%   -0.9%
 Natural gas                  3.444   -0.019  -0.5%    2.8%
 
 US gold                    1373.10     6.90   0.5%  -18.1%
 Gold                       1370.79     5.31   0.4%  -18.1%
 US Copper                     3.34     0.01   0.2%   -8.6%
 LME Copper                 7320.00    14.00   0.2%   -7.7%
 Dollar                      80.933   -0.293  -0.4%    5.4%
 CRB                        290.341   -2.727  -0.9%   -1.6%
 
 US corn                     483.75    -9.50  -1.9%  -30.7%
 US soybeans                1309.25   -12.75  -1.0%   -7.7%
 US wheat                    634.25    -7.25  -1.1%  -18.5%
 
 US Coffee                   114.95    -4.30  -3.6%  -20.1%
 US Cocoa                   2477.00    13.00   0.5%   10.8%
 US Sugar                     16.47    -0.06  -0.4%  -15.6%
 
 US silver                   23.071   22.839   1.7%  -23.7%
 US platinum                1525.50    16.50   0.0%   -0.9%
 US palladium                749.65    -3.25  -0.4%    6.6%

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
