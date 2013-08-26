FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
COMMODITIES-Grains gain on dry weather, weak U.S. data caps other markets
August 26, 2013 / 8:53 PM / 4 years ago

COMMODITIES-Grains gain on dry weather, weak U.S. data caps other markets

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

By Carole Vaporean
    NEW YORK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - U.S. grain markets were the big
winners on Monday, with wheat futures up more than 3 percent and
corn and soybeans each soaring over 4 percent as dry, hot
weather threatened crop output, while most other commodity
markets rose only modestly.
    The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-CRB index ended
0.7 percent higher, with many markets posting gains. 
    London markets were closed for a banking holiday. 
    U.S. copper prices, on the other hand, were one of the
biggest losers on a percentage basis, as dollar gains and weak
U.S. manufacturing data hurt demand prospects for the industrial
metal. 
    While crude oil prices jumped to five-month highs as
tensions in the Middle East were stoked by the increasing
possibility of a Western-led military response to an alleged
chemical weapons attack in Syria, they ended with small losses.
    Brent crude futures for October delivery finished 31
cents lower at $110.73 a barrel, after trading as high as
$111.68, their highest since April 2. 
    Oil trading was also limited by London's public holiday. 
    Commodities trading was generally choppy as the dollar edged
higher despite an unexpected drop in U.S. durable goods orders.
    Orders for long-lasting manufactured goods fell in July by
the most in nearly a year, and a gauge of planned business
spending on capital goods also tumbled, casting a shadow over
the economy early in the third quarter as well as prospects for
raw industrial materials demand.  
    Just the same, the dismal U.S. economic reports did little
to change expectations that the Federal Reserve will wind down
its stimulus program next month.
    Uncertainty over U.S. monetary policy and U.S. growth
prospects kept spot gold prices propped up, though in check.
They ended at modestly higher levels, after breaking above
$1,400 an ounce for the first time since June 7. 
    Spot gold edged up 0.3 percent at $1,400.61 an ounce
by 3:38 p.m. EDT (1938 GMT), having earlier risen to $1,406.10,
a near three-month high. U.S. Comex gold futures for December
delivery settled down $2.70 at $1,393.10 an ounce.
    Meanwhile, in the Midwest, new-crop U.S. soybean futures
soared to an 11-month high and corn touched a one-month peak as
hot, dry weather threatened to cut crops. Wheat jumped to its
highest level in three weeks, buoyed by worries that a cold snap
in Argentina will reduce the country's harvest. 
    Forecasts for stressful weather in the U.S. farm belt
rallied prices. Key growing states like Iowa and Illinois will
be "completely dry this week and very warm," said Don Keeney, a
meteorologist at MDA Weather Services. There is not much relief
seen in the forecast for the next 15 days, he said.
    "The forecast has got everybody spooked," added Linn Group
analyst Roy Huckabay.
   
 Prices at 3:20 p.m. EDT (1920 GMT)      
                              LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                              CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                    106.12    -0.30  -0.3%   15.6%
 Brent crude                 110.77    -0.27  -0.2%   -0.3%
 Natural gas                  3.513    0.028   0.8%    4.8%
 
 US gold                    1393.00    -2.70  -0.2%  -16.9%
 Gold                       1397.36     0.92   0.1%  -16.5%
 US Copper                     3.32    -0.03  -0.9%   -9.0%
 LME Copper                 7360.00    40.00   0.5%   -7.2%
 Dollar                      81.405    0.043   0.1%    6.0%
 CRB                        292.874    2.080   0.7%   -0.7%
 
 US corn                     515.75    20.25   4.1%  -26.1%
 US soybeans                1427.75    62.50   4.6%    0.6%
 US wheat                    654.75    20.25   3.2%  -15.8%
 
 US Coffee                   114.05     1.00   0.9%  -20.7%
 US Cocoa                   2447.00    20.00   0.8%    9.4%
 US Sugar                     16.61     0.14   0.9%  -14.9%
 
 US silver                   24.010   23.773   1.7%  -20.6%
 US platinum                1544.50     2.90   0.0%    0.4%
 US palladium                746.05    -4.80  -0.6%    6.1%

