COMMODITIES-Oil, gold jump as Obama gains US support for Syria action
#Market News
September 3, 2013 / 9:52 PM / in 4 years

COMMODITIES-Oil, gold jump as Obama gains US support for Syria action

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Barani Krishnan
    NEW YORK, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Oil and gold rallied sharply on
Tuesday as U.S. lawmakers' support for action against Syria
raised worries about the stability of Middle East oil supplies
and boosted the potential for hedging with safe-haven markets.
    Copper  closed up as robust U.S. and Chinese
economic data offset the effects of a firmer dollar..
Natural gas rose too as warm weather forecasts may boost
demand for gas-powered air-conditioning in the United States.
 
    In the grain markets, soybean futures surged as dry
weather in key production areas of the U.S. farm belt eroded
crop conditions and threatened yield prospects. 
    The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a
bellwether for commodities, settled up 0.6 percent after 11 of
the 19 futures markets it tracked ended in positive territory.
    In oil, benchmark Brent crude finished up $1.35 per
barrel, or 1.2 percent, at $115.68.
    Front-month U.S. crude settled up 89 cents per
barrel, or 0.8 percent, at $108.54. 
    The rally in oil came after U.S. President Barack Obama won
the support of leaders from both parties in the U.S. House of
Representatives for limited strikes against the forces of Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad. 
    Oil also got an early boost from reports showing demand
picked up in the U.S. manufacturing sector and steady growth in
China's services sector, adding to other positive signals from
the world's two largest oil consumers. 
 
    Gold prices climbed 1.4 percent, coming within striking
distance of a 3-1/2-year high. Investors often move into gold as
a safe haven in times of geopolitical tensions, as with the
situation now in Syria.
    U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled up
$15.90 at $1,412.00 an ounce.
    The spot price of bullion rose as high as $1,416 and
was last up 1.4 percent to $1,413.51 an ounce by 3:24 p.m. EDT
(1924 GMT). On Wednesday, gold climbed to $1,433.31, its highest
since May 14. 
    
 Prices at 5:23 p.m. EDT (2122 GMT)      
                              LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                              CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                    108.42     0.77   0.7%   18.1%
 Brent crude                 115.63     1.30   1.1%    4.1%
 Natural gas                  3.666    0.085   2.4%    9.4%
 
 US gold                    1412.00    15.90   1.1%  -15.7%
 Gold                       1412.04    17.75   1.3%  -15.7%
 US Copper                     3.30     0.07   2.2%   -9.7%
 LME Copper                 7245.00     7.00   0.1%   -8.6%
 Dollar                      82.360    0.273   0.3%    7.3%
 CRB                        292.789    1.627   0.6%   -0.8%
 
 US corn                     498.00     3.00   0.6%  -28.7%
 US soybeans                1435.50    11.50   0.8%    1.2%
 US wheat                    636.50    -6.75  -1.1%  -18.2%
 
 US Coffee                   112.80     0.70   0.6%  -21.6%
 US Cocoa                   2397.00   -16.00  -0.7%    7.2%
 US Sugar                     16.47     0.13   0.8%  -15.6%
 
 US silver                   24.382   24.147   1.7%  -19.3%
 US platinum                1538.20    11.10   0.0%    0.0%
 US palladium                716.20    -5.90  -0.8%    1.8%

