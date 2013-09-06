COMMODITIES-US crude at two-year high on Syria; gold, copper up

By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil prices settled at a two-year high on Friday as fears of a military strike against Syria returned to make a positive impact on oil, and gold and copper rose on bets of continued stimulus support from the Federal Reserve. On the agricultural side, corn closed up for the first time in the week as investors squared positions before the weekend and ahead of a monthly government crop report due next week. In other crop markets, raw sugar hit a three-week high on stronger physical demand. Arabica, the premium grade for coffee, rebounded from a more than four-year low in the previous session. The broad rally lifted the 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index nearly 1 percent for both the session and week. Of the 16 CRB components that ended up, silver had the largest gain for the day at nearly 3 percent as it rallied along with gold and copper. U.S. crude oil rose 2 percent, the most after silver, after Obama told the G20 summit in St. Petersburg, Russia, that failure to act against Syria's use of chemical weapons would embolden "rogue nations" to use them too. Russia and China are among major G20 nations that do not support the action against Syria. Obama has declined to give a timing for the missile strike meant to punish Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for his suspected use of chemical weapons against civilians. The U.S. Congress will vote next week on the strike, and Obama will address the American people on Tuesday. Baghdad and foreign oil companies at work in Iraq's giant oilfields are adopting extra security measures in anticipation of retaliatory attacks if the U.S. action goes ahead, industry sources said. U.S. crude's front-month contract settled up 2 percent, or $2.16, at $110.53 per barrel. The last time the market hit such levels was in May 2011 when it crossed $111. North Sea Brent crude, the global benchmark for oil, closed up 86 cents at $116.12 per barrel. Gold rose by 1.5 percent after weaker-than-expected U.S. payroll numbers for August raised doubts about whether the Federal Reserve will start paring its massive stimulus. Bullion jumped as much as $30, or 2 percent, after data showed U.S. employers hired fewer workers than expected in August and the jobless rate hit a 4-1/2 year low as Americans gave up the search for work. In copper, the three-month contract on the London Metal Exchange ended up 0.7 percent at $7,160 a tonne, after touching a session high of $7,217. Prices at 4:34 p.m. EDT (2034 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 110.30 1.93 1.8% 20.1% Brent crude 115.99 0.73 0.6% 4.4% Natural gas 3.530 -0.045 -1.3% 5.3% US gold 1386.50 13.50 1.0% -17.3% Gold 1390.25 23.62 1.7% -17.0% US Copper 3.26 0.01 0.5% -10.8% LME Copper 7160.00 52.00 0.7% -9.7% Dollar 82.149 -0.484 -0.6% 7.0% CRB 293.337 2.632 0.9% -0.6% US corn 491.50 2.00 0.4% -29.6% US soybeans 1437.00 14.00 1.0% 1.3% US wheat 635.00 7.75 1.2% -18.4% US Coffee 113.95 1.40 1.2% -20.8% US Cocoa 2544.00 -2.00 -0.1% 13.8% US Sugar 16.79 0.28 1.7% -13.9% US silver 23.842 23.610 1.7% -21.1% US platinum 1495.70 13.60 0.0% -2.8% US palladium 695.45 9.65 1.4% -1.1%