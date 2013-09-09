FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
COMMODITIES-Oil, gold, grains retreat from last week's run-up
September 9, 2013

COMMODITIES-Oil, gold, grains retreat from last week's run-up

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

By Carole Vaporean
    NEW YORK, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Commodity markets were mostly
lower on Monday as profit-taking eroded much of last week's
strong gains, with oil down 1 to 2 percent as a military attack
on Syria seemed less likely and grains off 1 to 3 percent ahead
of U.S. government supply data. 
    Gold eased on expectations the Federal Reserve will opt to
taper its monetary stimulus program. 
    The U.S. central bank's stimulative efforts had been a key
driver of higher bullion prices, but speculation that it might
trim liquidity has helped push gold down 17 percent this year. 
    The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index
 slipped 0.37 percent, with grains showing the largest
declines while coffee, cotton and copper showed mostly modest
rises.
    Some gold investors grabbed profits after Friday's 2 percent
gains. Spot gold was off 0.31 percent at $1,386.50 an
ounce by 3:52 p.m. EDT (1952 GMT). Gold's gains came after U.S.
data showed jobs growth in August was slower than expected. But
analysts believe the economy is strong enough for the Fed to
start reducing its monthly stimulus.
    The September meeting of Fed policy makers "is likely to
place downside pressure on gold," said Suki Cooper, precious
metals strategist at Barclays Capital.
    Buying of oil and safe-haven flows to gold dried up as
President Barack Obama has met resistance in the U.S. Congress
to his call for U.S. military action in Syria. Investors
grew less worried about the risk of further oil supply
disruption in the Middle East.
    Brent crude oil prices sank over 2 percent and U.S.
crude futures settled 0.91 percent lower. 
    U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry suggested Damascus could
avert U.S. strikes by handing over chemical weapons. Russia
seized on his remarks and made a similar suggestion.
   
    "This has thrown some sand into the wheels of military
preparation in the U.S.," said Michael Lynch, president of
consultancy Strategic Energy & Economic Research Inc in
Winchester, Massachusetts. "At the very least, the debate is
going to be stalled while we wait and see if it works out."
    Copper, the metal used in power and construction, was lifted
by data from China that reinforced expectations of a rebound in
demand for metals from the world's largest consumer.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
closed at $7,196, up 0.50 percent from $7,160 on Friday. 
    "Even if you are skeptical of Chinese data, this fits a
pattern of global demand turning the corner," said Quincy
Krosby, Prudential Financial market strategist in New Jersey.
    In Chicago, U.S. grain and soybean futures slid as traders
took profits ahead of a government report due Thursday that will
update the outlook for U.S. harvests. 
    Soybeans have pulled back 3 percent since approaching an
11-month high last week on concerns that hot, dry weather will
damage the nation's crop.
    Cocoa futures on ICE and Liffe fell below last week's
one-year highs on improved weather in top grower Ivory Coast.
Raw sugar extended gains to a three-week high on
stronger-than-expected demand. And, Arabica coffee futures on
ICE Futures U.S. inched higher, still eyeing last week's
four-year low. 
         
 Prices at 3:14 p.m. EDT (1914 GMT)      
                              LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                              CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                    109.14    -1.38  -1.3%   18.9%
 Brent crude                 113.29    -2.85  -2.5%    1.9%
 Natural gas                  3.605    0.075   2.1%    7.6%
 
 US gold                    1386.70     0.20   0.0%  -17.3%
 Gold                       1385.99    -4.89  -0.4%  -17.2%
 US Copper                     3.27     0.02   0.6%  -10.3%
 LME Copper                 7196.00    36.00   0.5%   -9.3%
 Dollar                      81.796   -0.350  -0.4%    6.5%
 CRB                        292.267   -1.071  -0.4%   -0.9%
 
 US corn                     477.25   -14.25  -2.9%  -31.7%
 US soybeans                1404.25   -32.75  -2.3%   -1.0%
 US wheat                    628.75    -6.25  -1.0%  -19.2%
 
 US Coffee                   113.85    -0.10  -0.1%  -20.8%
 US Cocoa                   2526.00   -18.00  -0.7%   13.0%
 US Sugar                     17.01     0.22   1.3%  -12.8%
 
 US silver                   23.668   23.430   1.7%  -21.7%
 US platinum                1483.00   -12.70   0.0%   -3.6%
 US palladium                681.40   -14.05  -2.0%   -3.1%

