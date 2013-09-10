COMMODITIES-Oil and gold drop on Syria chemical weapons proposal

By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Oil prices hit a 2-week low on Tuesday while gold and other commodities fell after Syria accepted a proposal by Russia to give up its chemical weapons, potentially winning a reprieve from a threatened U.S.-led military strike. The dollar rose to an almost seven-week peak against the yen as the easing tensions over Syria and encouraging Chinese economic data eroded demand for the safe-haven Japanese currency. A strong dollar tends to weigh on demand for commodities denominated in the U.S. currency. The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a bellwether for commodities, fell 0.8 percent, extending Monday's decline of 0.4 percent. Fourteen of the 19 commodity markets tracked by the CRB closed in negative territory, with silver dominating losses with a 3 percent drop and gasoline, crude oil, heating oil and gold all falling by about 2 percent. Oil prices slid more than $2 a barrel after Syria accepted a Russian diplomatic initiative for it to hand over chemical weapons blamed for a poison gas attack last month on civilians. There were serious differences, however, between Russia and the United States that could obstruct a United Nations resolution to seal a deal. "The market is in the process of removing the risk premium that Syria attributed to it," said Andy Lebow, vice president at Jefferies Bache in New York. "The market's assessing less of a probability of any military action, given the diplomacy." Benchmark Brent crude oil out of Europe's North Sea settled down $2.47, or 2.2 percent, at $111.25 a barrel. U.S. crude finished down $2.13, or 1.9 percent, at $107.39. Gold, a perceived safe-haven like the U.S. dollar, fell 2 percent to near a 3-week low. Benchmark U.S. gold futures for December delivery settled down $26.60 at $1,360.10 an ounce. The spot price of bullion was down 1.7 percent by 4:20 p.m. EDT (2020 GMT) to $1,363.51 an ounce. Earlier, it slid to $1,357.34, marking a low since Aug. 22. Prices at 4:27 p.m. EDT (2027 GMT) LAST/ NET PCT YTD CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 107.33 -2.19 -2.0% 16.9% Brent crude 111.49 -2.23 -2.0% 0.3% Natural gas 3.584 -0.021 -0.6% 7.0% US gold 1364.00 -22.70 -1.6% -18.6% Gold 1363.40 -23.54 -1.7% -18.6% US Copper 3.26 -0.02 -0.5% -10.8% LME Copper 7170.00 -26.00 -0.4% -9.6% Dollar 81.808 0.017 0.0% 6.6% CRB 290.086 -2.180 -0.8% -1.7% US corn 474.75 -2.50 -0.5% -32.0% US soybeans 1403.75 -0.50 0.0% -1.1% US wheat 633.75 5.00 0.8% -18.5% US Coffee 112.35 -1.50 -1.3% -21.9% US Cocoa 2544.00 18.00 0.7% 13.8% US Sugar 17.18 0.17 1.0% -11.9% US silver 22.966 22.729 1.6% -24.0% US platinum 1474.10 -8.90 0.0% -4.2% US palladium 691.05 9.65 1.4% -1.7%