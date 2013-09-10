FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
COMMODITIES-Oil and gold drop on Syria chemical weapons proposal
September 10, 2013 / 8:47 PM / in 4 years

COMMODITIES-Oil and gold drop on Syria chemical weapons proposal

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Barani Krishnan
    NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Oil prices hit a 2-week low on
Tuesday while gold and other commodities fell after Syria
accepted a proposal by Russia to give up its chemical weapons,
potentially winning a reprieve from a threatened U.S.-led
military strike.
    The dollar rose to an almost seven-week peak against
the yen as the easing tensions over Syria and encouraging
Chinese economic data eroded demand for the safe-haven Japanese
currency. A strong dollar tends to weigh on demand for
commodities denominated in the U.S. currency. 
    The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a
bellwether for commodities, fell 0.8 percent, extending Monday's
decline of 0.4 percent.
    Fourteen of the 19 commodity markets tracked by the CRB
closed in negative territory, with silver dominating losses with
a 3 percent drop and gasoline, crude oil, heating oil
 and gold all falling by about 2 percent.
    Oil prices slid more than $2 a barrel after Syria accepted a
Russian diplomatic initiative for it to hand over chemical
weapons blamed for a poison gas attack last month on civilians.
There were serious differences, however, between Russia and the
United States that could obstruct a United Nations resolution to
seal a deal. 
    "The market is in the process of removing the risk premium
that Syria attributed to it," said Andy Lebow, vice president at
Jefferies Bache in New York.
    "The market's assessing less of a probability of any
military action, given the diplomacy."
    Benchmark Brent crude oil out of Europe's North Sea 
settled down $2.47, or 2.2 percent, at $111.25 a barrel.
    U.S. crude finished down $2.13, or 1.9 percent, at
$107.39. 
    Gold, a perceived safe-haven like the U.S. dollar, fell 2
percent to near a 3-week low.
    Benchmark U.S. gold futures for December delivery 
settled down $26.60 at $1,360.10 an ounce.
    The spot price of bullion was down 1.7 percent by
4:20 p.m. EDT (2020 GMT) to $1,363.51 an ounce. Earlier, it slid
to $1,357.34, marking a low since Aug. 22. 
    
 Prices at 4:27 p.m. EDT (2027 GMT)      
                              LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                              CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                    107.33    -2.19  -2.0%   16.9%
 Brent crude                 111.49    -2.23  -2.0%    0.3%
 Natural gas                  3.584   -0.021  -0.6%    7.0%
 
 US gold                    1364.00   -22.70  -1.6%  -18.6%
 Gold                       1363.40   -23.54  -1.7%  -18.6%
 US Copper                     3.26    -0.02  -0.5%  -10.8%
 LME Copper                 7170.00   -26.00  -0.4%   -9.6%
 Dollar                      81.808    0.017   0.0%    6.6%
 CRB                        290.086   -2.180  -0.8%   -1.7%
 
 US corn                     474.75    -2.50  -0.5%  -32.0%
 US soybeans                1403.75    -0.50   0.0%   -1.1%
 US wheat                    633.75     5.00   0.8%  -18.5%
 
 US Coffee                   112.35    -1.50  -1.3%  -21.9%
 US Cocoa                   2544.00    18.00   0.7%   13.8%
 US Sugar                     17.18     0.17   1.0%  -11.9%
 
 US silver                   22.966   22.729   1.6%  -24.0%
 US platinum                1474.10    -8.90   0.0%   -4.2%
 US palladium                691.05     9.65   1.4%   -1.7%

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
