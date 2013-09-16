FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
COMMODITIES-Oil down as Syria tensions ease; gold off on Fed watch
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 16, 2013 / 9:08 PM / 4 years ago

COMMODITIES-Oil down as Syria tensions ease; gold off on Fed watch

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Barani Krishnan
    NEW YORK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Oil prices closed sharply
lower on Monday after the U.S. and Russia reached an agreement
over the weekend to seize chemical weapons from Syria, and gold
ended weaker as investors remained skittish ahead of the Federal
Reserve's policy setting meeting.
    On the agricultural side, soybeans posted their biggest drop
in nearly two weeks after forecasts for more rain eased concerns
about declining harvest prospects for U.S. plantings. 
    Still, a weaker dollar limited the decline in commodities
priced in the U.S. currency. The greenback hit a four-week low
after ex-U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers withdrew his
name as a candidate to lead the Federal Reserve. 
    The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a global
indicator for commodity prices, closed down half a percentage
point, extending Friday's 0.4 percent drop.
    Crude oil, gasoline, heating oil and
soybeans posted declines of about 2 percent each,
dragging down the 19-commodity index.
    On the contrary, natural gas prices gained nearly 2
percent on brighter prospects of lower production and
inventories. 
    Benchmark Brent crude out of Europe's North Sea for
November settled down $1.63 at $110.07 a barrel. It fell during
the session to $108.73, its weakest level since Aug. 12. 
    The United States reached a deal at the weekend with Russia
that could avert U.S. strikes on Syria as punishment for last
month's attack. Even so, Washington joined France and Britain in
warning President Bashar al-Assad on Monday that there would be
consequences if he fails to stick to a deal under which Syria
must give up its chemical weapons.
    In gold, the spot price of bullion was down 1.4
percent at $1,306.86 an ounce by 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT).
    Gold fell as the market absorbed Summer's withdrawal from
the race for the Fed leadership and braced for the central
bank's two-day policy meeting beginning Tuesday that could
decide on the next move for the U.S. stimulus. 
    
 Prices at 4:33 p.m. EDT (2033 GMT)      
                              LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                              CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                    106.16    -2.05  -1.9%   15.6%
 Brent crude                 109.61    -2.09  -1.9%   -1.4%
 Natural gas                  3.738    0.061   1.7%   11.5%
 
 US gold                    1317.80     9.20   0.7%  -21.4%
 Gold                       1307.50   -18.76  -1.4%  -21.9%
 US Copper                     3.22     0.02   0.6%  -11.8%
 LME Copper                 7085.00    44.00   0.6%  -10.7%
 Dollar                      81.264   -0.188  -0.2%    5.9%
 CRB                        289.462   -1.558  -0.5%   -1.9%
 
 US corn                     456.50    -2.50  -0.5%  -34.6%
 US soybeans                1348.25   -33.25  -2.4%   -5.0%
 US wheat                    641.25    -0.25   0.0%  -17.6%
 
 US Coffee                   114.80    -0.75  -0.6%  -20.2%
 US Cocoa                   2576.00     0.00   0.0%   15.2%
 US Sugar                     16.94    -0.15  -0.9%  -13.2%
 
 US silver                   21.963   21.746   1.6%  -27.3%
 US platinum                1441.20    -3.30   0.0%   -6.3%
 US palladium                704.30     6.80   1.0%    0.1%

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.