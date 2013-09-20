FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
COMMODITIES-Gold dives on fresh speculation over stimulus; oil up
September 20, 2013 / 8:46 PM / in 4 years

COMMODITIES-Gold dives on fresh speculation over stimulus; oil up

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Barani Krishnan
    NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Gold and most other
commodities tumbled on Friday after fresh speculation there
might be cuts to U.S. Federal Reserve stimulus by next month
after this week's decision by the bank to delay the move.
    The dollar edged up from 7-month lows, putting more pressure
on commodities priced in the currency. The greenback rose after
St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said it was
possible the Fed might start to cut bond purchases in October,
setting off a fresh debate on the course of the stimulus. 
    "Bullard's comments have injected some uncertainty near
term, and that has prompted a wave of selling in the gold and
the precious metals complex," said James Steel, chief precious
metals analyst at HSBC.
    The spot price of gold fell 2.4 percent to $1,331.20
an ounce by 3:32 p.m. EDT (1932 GMT). Despite that, gold
finished the week up about half a percent. The weekly gain came
after Wednesday's rally of 4 percent -- the biggest for gold
since June 2012 -- offset losses in earlier sessions. 
    Gold spiked on Wednesday after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke
said the central bank was not on a pre-set course over its
monetary easing program. If U.S. data was supportive enough to
economic growth, then the Fed might begin tapering its monthly
bond buying of $85 billion by year-end, Bernanke said.
    Nickel, soybeans, wheat and corn
 were other major losers in Friday's session, falling
about 2 percent each. The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies
CRB index fell 1 percent, giving back almost all of
the combined gains from two earlier sessions.  
 
    Crude oil was one of the few commodities that rose,
recovering from Thursday's sharp loss, after a week of
diplomatic progress in Syria and Iran drained some geopolitical
risk premium from the market. 
    Benchmark Brent crude oil out of Europe's North Sea 
settled up 0.4 percent at $109.22 a barrel. It had lost 1.7
percent in the previous session.
    U.S. crude rose 1.6 percent to $104.67. 
    
 Prices at 4:25 p.m. EDT (2025 GMT)      
                              LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                              CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                    104.70    -1.72  -1.6%   14.0%
 Brent crude                 109.34     0.58   0.5%   -1.6%
 Natural gas                  3.687   -0.033  -0.9%   10.0%
 
 US gold                    1332.50   -36.80  -2.7%  -20.5%
 Gold                       1325.71   -38.68  -2.8%  -20.8%
 US Copper                     3.32    -0.03  -0.8%   -9.1%
 LME Copper                 7280.00   -55.00  -0.7%   -8.2%
 Dollar                      80.435    0.068   0.1%    4.8%
 CRB                        287.438   -3.074  -1.1%   -2.6%
 
 US corn                     451.00    -8.50  -1.9%  -35.4%
 US soybeans                1315.25   -24.25  -1.8%   -7.3%
 US wheat                    646.25   -10.75  -1.6%  -16.9%
 
 US Coffee                   111.30     0.00   0.0%  -22.6%
 US Cocoa                   2576.00     0.00   0.0%   15.2%
 US Sugar                     17.18     0.01   0.1%  -11.9%
 
 US silver                   21.876   21.644   1.6%  -27.6%
 US platinum                1432.60   -40.40   0.0%   -6.9%
 US palladium                720.30   -16.25  -2.2%    2.4%

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
