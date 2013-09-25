FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
COMMODITIES-Oil prices down over Iran talks, weaker dollar lifts others
September 25, 2013

COMMODITIES-Oil prices down over Iran talks, weaker dollar lifts others

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Barani Krishnan
    NEW YORK, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Wednesday
but most other commodities closed up, after a drop in the dollar
over worries about a potential U.S. government shutdown lifted
futures of raw materials priced in the currency.
    Crude oil edged lower in choppy trading after comments from
Iran's foreign minister revived hopes of progress in talks about
Tehran's nuclear program. Data showing a large build in U.S.
crude inventories also put pressure on oil prices.
    Gold, copper and most other commodities closed up
after the dollar's first dip in five days as the clock ticked
toward a deadline of Monday for the U.S. Congress to reach a
budget deal that would keep the government running.
 
    On the agricultural side, wheat staged its biggest
rally in a month, rising nearly 2 percent, on hopes that U.S.
supplies of the grain will gain traction in a competition to
fill overseas demand. 
    Raw sugar extended its rally from Tuesday, hitting
6-month highs, on chart-driven buying and fear that rains have
hampered cane crushing activity in top sugar producing country
Brazil. 
    The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a
bellwether for commodities, rose a quarter percent for its first
gain in four sessions. Sixteen of the 19 components on the CRB
finished higher.
    Benchmark Brent crude out of Europe's North Sea 
closed down 0.3 percent, or 32 cents, at $108.32 a barrel. U.S.
crude settled down half a percent, or 47 cents, at
$102.66. 
    "We're in this cycle where the market keys off of positive
or negative developments on solving the Iranian problem," said
John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.
    Brent prices initially tumbled before paring losses at the
close after Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said he
wanted a "jump-start" to negotiations aimed at resolving his
country's decade-long dispute with the West over its nuclear
program. 
    In copper, the weaker dollar and solid demand from China
helped stem three consecutive days of losses. 
    The three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange 
was bid up 0.7 percent at the close, settling at $7,195 a tonne.
    
 Prices at 4:00 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT)      
                              LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                              CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                    102.33    -0.80  -0.8%   11.4%
 Brent crude                 108.01    -0.63  -0.6%   -2.8%
 Natural gas                  3.493    0.001   0.0%    4.2%
 
 US gold                    1336.20    19.90   1.5%  -20.3%
 Gold                       1333.15    10.56   0.8%  -20.4%
 US Copper                     3.27     0.02   0.5%  -10.5%
 LME Copper                 7197.50    50.50   0.7%   -9.2%
 Dollar                      80.308   -0.255  -0.3%    4.6%
 CRB                        285.879    0.711   0.3%   -3.1%
 
 US corn                     454.75     6.00   1.3%  -34.9%
 US soybeans                1321.75     9.25   0.7%   -6.8%
 US wheat                    670.50    12.25   1.9%  -13.8%
 
 US Coffee                   117.25    -0.60  -0.5%  -18.5%
 US Cocoa                   2573.00   -30.00  -1.2%   15.1%
 US Sugar                     17.62     0.20   1.1%   -9.7%
 
 US silver                   21.838   21.623   1.6%  -27.8%
 US platinum                1428.80    10.00   0.0%   -7.1%
 US palladium                724.20     5.85   0.8%    3.0%

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
