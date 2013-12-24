FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
COMMODITIES-Up in thin pre-Christmas trade; copper jumps on error
#Basic Materials
December 24, 2013 / 6:56 PM / 4 years ago

COMMODITIES-Up in thin pre-Christmas trade; copper jumps on error

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Barani Krishnan
    NEW YORK, Dec 24 (Reuters) - A trading error likely caused
copper to spike higher on Tuesday, while most other commodities
saw slight gains or price changes as players minimized risk
ahead of the Christmas holiday, traders said.
    Oil , natural gas, gold and
cotton were among commodities that inched higher. Sugar
, corn and aluminum were nearly flat.
    The Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB index was
up 0.3 percent after a positive close for 13 of the 19
commodities it tracked.
    U.S. copper futures' benchmark March contract jumped
2 percent to a session high of $3.4475 a lb in high volume in
what a source said was a "trading error".
    Trades that reached above $3.42 on the contract after 11:49
a.m. EST will be adjusted back to that level, the source said.
    March copper officially ended the session at $3.3740 versus
Monday's settlement of $3.3075.
    The contract gained 7 cents in about 10 seconds during the
trading glitch, said Frank McGhee, a senior metals trader at
Chicago's Integrated Brokerage Services who watched the move.
    "Unless you had something sitting up there, there was no
ability to react," McGhee said.
    In London, the three-month copper futures contract 
settled up 0.4 percent at $7,271 a tonne. 
    The excitement in copper aside, activity was light in
commodity markets across London, New York and Chicago on
position squaring before the holiday season. Global markets will
be closed on Wednesday for Christmas
    Gold edged higher as bargain hunters appeared after prices
fell to six-month lows of around $1,200 an ounce.
    U.S. gold futures' benchmark February contract 
settled up 0.5 percent at $1,203.30.
    The spot price of bullion was flat at $1,198.23 an
ounce at 1:00 p.m. EST (1800 GMT). 
    Oil and other energy commodities posted stronger gains.
    Oil's benchmark Brent crude hovered near 2-week highs as
conflict in South Sudan threatened that country's oil output
amid production cuts in Libya that were already curbing global
crude supplies.
    Brent was up 0.4 percent at $112.01 a barrel by
12:15 p.m. EST. U.S. crude climbed 0.3 percent to $99.25 per 
barrel.
    U.S. gasoline was the outlier rising 1.4 percent to
$2.8175 a gallon, extending 15-week highs hit in the previous
session, as refinery outages in the United States and Europe
thinned supplies while demand remains robust. A strike in France
has shut a third of the country's refinery capacity. 
    Prices at 1:28 p.m. EST (1828 GMT)                          
                     
                              LAST      NET    PCT     YTD
                                        CHG    CHG     CHG
US crude              99.20     0.29   0.3%    8.0%
Brent crude         111.92     0.36   0.3%    0.7%
Natural gas           4.416   -0.047  -1.1%   31.8%
                                                          
US gold             1205.50     7.10   0.6%  -28.1%
Gold                1204.01     5.21   0.4%  -28.1%
US Copper              3.40     0.07   2.1%   -6.9%
LME Copper         7282.85    41.85   0.6%   -8.2%
Dollar               80.490    0.043   0.1%    4.8%
CRB              282.826    0.733   0.3%   -4.1%
                                                          
US corn               435.00     0.75   0.2%  -37.7%
US soybeans          1333.00     5.25   0.4%   -6.0%
US wheat              606.25    -3.25  -0.5%  -22.1%
                                                          
US Coffee            115.30    -0.55  -0.5%  -19.8%
US Cocoa            2818.00    10.00   0.4%   26.0%
US Sugar              16.27     0.04   0.3%  -16.6%
                                                          
US silver            19.410    0.001   0.4%  -35.8%
US platinum         1335.10     7.70   0.6%  -13.2%
US palladium         694.70    -0.95  -0.1%   -1.2%

 (Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
