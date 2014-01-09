FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Basic Materials
January 9, 2014 / 10:36 PM / 4 years ago

COMMODITIES-Broad slump from natgas to sugar; CRB at 18-mth low

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

By Barani Krishnan
    NEW YORK, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Commodity prices from natural
gas to sugar tumbled broadly on Thursday, sending a key
commodities gauge to 18-month lows, after worries that an
improving U.S. economy could lead to higher interest rates and
cause faster withdrawal of stimulus money than thought.
    Analysts said investors turned cautious ahead of U.S. jobs
data due on Friday, which analysts said could further strengthen
the Federal Reserve's case in rolling back monetary easing
programs that have kept rates at near zero levels.
    Annual rebalancing of the most-closely followed commodity
indexes, which called for reductions in allocations for U.S.
natural gas and crude oil, also weighed to an extent on prices.
 
    Investors were expecting the U.S. Labor Department to report
that non-farm payrolls increased by 196,000 last month after
gaining 203,000 in November, a Reuters poll of economists said.
 
    Some were expecting the first Fed rate hike to occur as
early as the April 2015 meeting of the central bank versus
earlier expectations of a hike after July 2015. 
    "If the U.S. non-farm payrolls data does beat expectations,
then there is a strong possibility that the new regime in the
Federal Reserve bank could take more aggressive steps towards
tapering," said Naeem Aslam, who watches the market copper for
Ava Trade.
    Tapering refers to the Fed's cutback in monetary easing. The
central bank has already decided to trim its monthly stimulus to
$75 billion from $85 billion starting this month.
    The Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB index, a
bellwether for commodities, fell nearly 1 percent to its lowest
level since the end of June 2012.
    Fifteen of the 19 commodities on the CRB settled in the
negative, with natural gas being the largest loser after a
5-percent drop. Silver had the biggest gain of the day, 0.7
percent.
    Gas futures slumped in New York after forecasts for imminent
warmer temperatures across the United States ended a powerful
gas rally brought on by bitter cold weather that spiked up
demand for heating. 
    Front-month February gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange fell 21 cents, or 5 percent, to close at $4.005
per million British thermal units. Prices dipped to a low of
$3.999 during the session for the first time since the beginning
of December.
    Gas aside, nearly 10 other commodities posted significant
declines of between 1 and 2 percent.
    Raw sugar was among the bigger losers of the day, hitting a
3-1/2 year low as it extended a long-term downtrend on
chart-based selling, currency pressure, and excess supplies.
 
    March raw sugar on ICE Futures U.S. finished down 1.7
percent at 15.48 cents a lb, extending Wednesday's 2 percent
drop. Its bottom for the day 15.41 cents a lb, a bottom not seen
since mid-2010. 
    Aluminium was another major loser, finishing down
1.5 percent at $1,749 a tonne after plumbing an early December
low at $1,751.25. 
    Among other key commodities, Brent crude oil slipped
0.7 percent to $106.39 a barrel after news that production was
restarting at a key North Sea oilfield. 
    Gold rose a modest 0.3 percent on short-covering
after straight two days of losses, trading at above $1,225 an
ounce. 
    Prices at 4:51 p.m. EST (2151 GMT)      
                             LAST/      NET    PCT 
                             CLOSE      CHG    CHG
US crude              92.33     0.00   0.0%
Brent crude         106.44    -0.71  -0.7%
Natural gas           4.005   -0.211  -5.0%
                                                          
US gold             1229.40     3.90   0.3%
Gold                1227.44    -0.10   0.0%
US Copper              3.30    -0.04  -1.3%
LME Copper         7213.00  -131.50  -1.8%
Dollar               80.921   -0.101  -0.1%
CRB              272.294   -2.562  -0.9%
                                                          
US corn               412.00    -5.00  -1.2%
US soybeans          1296.25    -4.50  -0.4%
US wheat              584.25    -4.50  -0.8%
                                                          
US Coffee            119.35    -1.55  -1.3%
US Cocoa            2684.00   -16.00  -0.6%
US Sugar              15.48    -0.26  -1.7%
                                                          
US silver            19.683   19.488   1.6%
US platinum         1417.70     5.50   0.0%
US palladium         736.50    -1.80  -0.2%

 (Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
