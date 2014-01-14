FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
COMMODITIES-Natgas jumps on U.S. cold; nickel up on Indonesia ban
#Basic Materials
January 14, 2014 / 4:15 PM / 4 years ago

COMMODITIES-Natgas jumps on U.S. cold; nickel up on Indonesia ban

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Barani Krishnan
    NEW YORK, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Natural gas led gains across
U.S. commodities for a second day on Tuesday as cold weather
forecasts boosted anticipated demand for heating, and nickel
rallied too as investors remained spooked over an export ban by
top nickel ore shipper Indonesia.
    Other base metals from lead to zinc and tin
 were also up, hitting their highest levels since early
January, on worries about potentially low supplies. 
    But copper slipped on caution over growth prospects
in No. 1 metals importer China. 
    Gold was also down, backing away from Monday's
one-month high. 
    Oil prices were mixed, with U.S. crude up after a
two-day decline, and London's Brent down as Libyan oil
supplies picked up and a restart of Iranian crude shipments
loomed closer. 
    The Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity Index rose a
modest 0.1 percent, after gains in 12 of the 19 markets it
tracked.
    Raw sugar was among the losers, falling nearly 1
percent to a 3-1/2 year low, on good crop prospects from major
growers such as Brazil, India and Thailand. In grain markets,
corn eased, halting a 2-day rally sparked by
lower-than-expected U.S. government supply estimates.
    Natural gas, which rose nearly 5.5 percent in Monday's
session, gained a further 1 percent on forecasts calling for
mid-winter cold that could lead to heavy draws on storage.
    Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange
 were up 4.7 cents at $4.321 per million British thermal
units at 10:51 a.m. EST (1551 GMT), after scaling a near
one-week high at $4.353 per mmBtu. 
    The eastern two-thirds of the United States was expected to
experience colder weather than initially thought in the next
11-to-15 day range, revised forecasts from MDA Weather Forecasts
showed.
    Nickel rose about 1 percent to $14,330 a tonne,
adding to a rise of more than 6 percent in the last two
sessions, as Indonesia's ban on unprocessed mineral ore exports
came into force. 
    Prices at 11:01 a.m. EDT (1601 GMT)                         
                     
                              LAST      NET    PCT
                                        CHG    CHG
US crude              92.07     0.27   0.3%
Brent crude         106.21    -0.54  -0.5%
Natural gas           4.304    0.030   0.7%
                                                          
US gold             1253.40     1.60   0.1%
Gold                1253.23     0.17   0.0%
US Copper              3.38    -0.02  -0.7%
LME Copper         7282.50   -47.00  -0.6%
Dollar               80.520    0.007   0.0%
CRB              275.854   -0.245  -0.1%
                                                          
US corn               427.25    -7.25  -1.7%
US soybeans          1321.75    -5.00  -0.4%
US wheat              572.25    -1.25  -0.2%
                                                          
US Coffee            120.05     0.20   0.2%
US Cocoa            2744.00    32.00   1.2%
US Sugar              15.47    -0.13  -0.8%
                                                          
US silver            20.565    0.002   0.9%
US platinum         1431.80   -10.10  -0.7%
US palladium         740.95     0.95   0.1%

 (Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
