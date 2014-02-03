COMMODITIES-Arabica jumps on dry Brazil, US forecasts hit natgas

By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee hit 8-1/2 month highs on Monday on worries about unseasonably dry weather in top producer Brazil, and U.S. natural gas prices fell for a third day on forecasts that warmer weather is in store for freezing parts of the country. In oil, London's Brent crude slipped to a two-week low on weak factory data out of China, before violence in Iraq and Syria helped the market recover. Copper hit a two-month bottom on the China factory data. Gold rose nearly 2 percent after a weak U.S. manufacturing report weighed on the dollar and global equities, boosting the precious metal's safe-haven value amid persistent concerns about emerging markets. Among other commodities, soybeans fell for the first time in three sessions as expectations of bumper harvests in South America curbed support for tighter U.S. supplies. The Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity Index, a global commodities bellwether, rose 0.3 percent, lifted by gains in 10 of its 19 components. Arabica was the CRB's biggest gainer. The market's spot-month contract, March, rose 7 percent in New York trade to reach $1.3525 a lb, its highest level since mid-May. Until lately, arabica had been in a bear market for almost three years as consecutive bumper crops from Brazil led to huge buildup of coffee supplies. But the dry Brazilian weather now has signaled the trend could change, as forecasters predicted arid conditions that could at least until the middle of February, after record heat levels for January. "Because of these dry weather forecasts the market has built up momentum, so we've got a combination of technical and fundamental support," said Andrea Thompson, analyst with CoffeeNetwork, part of INTL FC Stone. "We are in the critical development stage for the crop." U.S. natural gas futures neared a one-week low after forecasts for warmer weather in the United States. Natural gas has been one this year's hottest commodities, rising 17 percent in January after a 26 percent gain in 2013, as brutally cold weather continued to envelope the United States. But the market has also been volatile, losing more than 5 percent a day at times on concerns that demand for the heating fuel could suddenly drop. Private forecaster MDA Weather Services has predicted colder-than-average temperatures to remain in much of the United States before warmer conditions take over in the 11- to 15-day range, primarily in the southern U.S. In Monday's session, the benchmark front-month natural gas contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange, March, was down 1.3 cent, or 0.3 percent, at $4.929 per million British thermal units. It had hit a session low of $4.751 earlier. The February contract expired as the market's benchmark last week, moving March, generally a warmer month, into the front-month and contributing to the fall in price. Prices at 1:22 p.m. EDT (1821 GMT) LAST NET PCT CHG CHG US crude 96.54 -0.95 -1.0% Brent crude 106.19 -0.22 -0.2% Natural gas 4.946 0.003 0.1% US gold 1260.20 20.40 1.7% Gold 1260.16 16.97 1.4% US Copper 3.18 -0.01 -0.4% LME Copper 7022.25 -42.75 -0.6% Dollar 81.081 -0.230 -0.3% CRB 283.842 0.530 0.2% US corn 436.50 2.50 0.6% US soybeans 1296.50 13.75 1.1% US wheat 561.50 5.75 1.0% US Coffee 134.75 9.55 7.6% US Cocoa 2920.00 9.00 0.3% US Sugar 15.75 0.20 1.3% US silver 19.430 0.003 1.6% US platinum 1387.60 11.90 0.9% US palladium 702.75 -0.45 -0.1% (Editing by David Gregorio)