COMMODITIES-U.S. natgas surges on brutal cold, grains rise
February 4, 2014 / 9:07 PM / 4 years ago

COMMODITIES-U.S. natgas surges on brutal cold, grains rise

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Frank Tang
    NEW YORK, Feb 4 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures jumped
8 percent on Tuesday on forecasts for colder weather, while
wheat rallied as worries about dry weather and declining crop
conditions in the southern Plains prompted investors to cover
short positions.
    Other agricultural futures also rose sharply, with soybeans
rising for a fourth straight session on strong export demand for
U.S. soymeal, and corn firmed on chart-based buying and recent
export demand.
    Broad gains in grains and natural gas lifted the Thomson
Reuters/Core Commodity Index 1 percent to 286.437, the
biggest one-day gain in nearly a month for the global
commodities bellwether.
    Front-month natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange rose 41.2 cents, or 8.4 percent, to $5.317 per
million British thermal units by 3:34 p.m. EST (20:34 GMT).
 
    MDA Weather Services on Tuesday forecast very cold weather
in the U.S. Northwest, Rockies and Plains over the next five
days and strong cold in the Midwest to East over the next six to
10 days. 
    U.S. crude oil rose by around $1 per barrel as traders
expected data to show oil inventories were beginning to drain in
earnest from the benchmark's delivery point at Cushing,
Oklahoma, after the start-up of TransCanada's Keystone south
pipeline. 
    U.S. crude oil futures for March delivery settled up
76 cents at $97.19 per barrel.
    
    GRAINS BROADLY RISE
    Wheat's near 4 percent rally followed monthly state
crop reports issued late Monday by the U.S. Department of
Agriculture that showed a drop in wheat condition ratings in
major hard red winter wheat states including Kansas, Oklahoma
and Texas. 
    Investors digested news that the U.S. Senate gave final
congressional approval to a nearly $1 trillion farm bill that
trims food stamps for the poor, expands federal crop insurance
and ends direct payments to farmers. The bill was sent to
President Barack Obama for his expected signature.
 
    ICE arabica coffee futures pared gains from an 8-1/2 month
high in heavy volume, as producers sold into the recent surge.
 
    In the metal markets, gold dropped as sharp gains in U.S.
equities and a stronger dollar prompted investors to reduce
safety bets in bullion, while copper steadied after hitting a
fresh two-month low.  

 (Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
