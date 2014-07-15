COMMODITIES-Oil, gold tumble, pushing CRB to 5-month lows

* Brent crude down 2 pct to April low as Libya supply rises

* Gold slips 1 pct as Fed affirms October end to bond-buying

* Corn tumbles on best rated US crop in 20 years

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, July 15 (Reuters) - Commodities sank on Tuesday, with a key sector gauge at five-month lows, after crude oil prices were hit by higher Libyan output and weak global growth while gold fell on a Federal Reserve report showing U.S. bond-buying will end by October.

Agricultural markets fell sharply, as the best rated crop in 20 years sent U.S. corn prices to a contract low. Arabica coffee struck a five-month trough on lesser concerns over drought damage to coffee fields in top grower Brazil.

“This fits in well with our theory that commodity markets peaked out in 2011, and they are all unraveling - crude is following what has happened in gold, copper and more recently the grains,” said Anuraag Shah, portfolio manager at Tusker Capital, a hedge fund in Marina Del Rey, California.

The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB Index lost almost 1 percent, slipping to its lowest level since Feb. 19. The index has fallen nine of the ten sessions for this month, losing around 5 percent since hitting a two-year high on June 23.

The CRB’s latest slide came as oil fell 2 percent on rising supplies that overshadow renewed violence in Libya and gold lost nearly 1 percent as the Fed reaffirmed pledges to end its bond-buying as its balance sheet headed toward $4.5 trillion.

OIL TO OUTWEIGH DEMAND

“There is a sense that (oil) supplies are going to outweigh the demand in the short term,” said Phil Flynn, analyst at Chicago’s Price Futures Group.

Oil’s benchmark Brent crude dropped as much as $2.59 to $104.39 a barrel, the lowest since April 3. Prices have declined almost 7 percent since the beginning of July, an abrupt sell-off that has caught many analysts off guard.

Brent’s front-month August contract will expire on Wednesday, putting further pressure on prices as investors liquidate positions, analysts noted.

U.S. crude fell $1.90 to $99.01 a barrel, its lowest since May 5, breaking the 200-day moving average of $99.92, a key technical indicator closely watched by traders.

“NO REASON TO HOLD GOLD”

Gold fell after Fed chair Janet Yellen hinted interest rates could rise faster if job market recovery was better than expected, although she noted the labor market was still ailing and Fed help for the economy was still needed.

“Yellen defending the current policy was expected but ultimately rates will be hiked and investors won’t have reason to hold gold,” said VTB Capital analyst Andrey Kryuchenkov.

Gold spot price fell 0.8 percent to $1,296.30 an ounce, having earlier dropped to $1,291.70, lowest since June 19.

The metal’s losses accelerated at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT) slipping below the $1,300 mark for the first time in nearly a month, and as the dollar index started to rally. (Editing by Diane Craft)