COMMODITIES-Copper, oil retreat as China GDP slows

* China Q1 GDP grows 8.1 pct, slowest in nearly 3 years

* Weaker growth may spur more monetary easing in China

* Selling restrained; equities, grains hold gains

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, April 13 (Reuters) - Copper and oil tripped on Friday after data showed China’s economy grew at its slowest pace in nearly three years, underlining concern about demand from the major commodity buyer.

But losses were restrained, with grains clinging to some gains along with Asian equities, as investors saw the weaker-than-expected China GDP reading as a sign that Beijing could ease monetary policy further to support the economy.

China’s gross domestic product rose an annual 8.1 percent in January-March, less than the 8.3 percent that economists in a Reuters poll had forecast.

The slightly lower growth figure “was not a big dealbreaker”, said Vishnu Varathan, market economist at Mizuho Corporate Bank, who was looking at 8.4 percent.

“My big picture’s unchanged which is that China will go through a soft bounce. Commodities are really reacting more to the kind of stimulus possibilities rather than a slight drop below expectations for China’s growth,” said Varathan.

Copper led the way lower for commodities, with the London three-month benchmark down 1 percent to $8,135 a tonne by 0646 GMT, on track for a second straight week of losses.

The drop came after copper surged more than 2 percent on Thursday in a broad-based rally in risk assets premised on hopes first-quarter growth in China, the world’s top copper user, would surpass forecasts.

“We do expect prices to come off a bit because the market had expected China’s growth to top forecasts,” said Ben Le Brun, market analyst at OptionsXpress.

“But even at this level, it is higher than what the government expects growth to be. I don’t see it as a major cause of worry.”

The latest GDP number matched the 8.1 percent posted in the second quarter of 2009, when policymakers in the world’s second-biggest economy were rolling out 4 trillion yuan ($634 billion) in stimulus measures to counter the financial crisis that had driven global trade to a virtual halt.

LENDING SPIKE

The GDP data headlined a flurry of indicators that showed industrial output expanded 11.9 percent and retail sales rose 15.2 percent, both for March, and quarterly fixed asset investment, one of the principal drivers of China’s economy, grew 20.9 percent.

Front-month Brent crude slipped 71 cents to $121 per barrel. The contract is poised for a fourth straight weekly decline, matching a similar losing streak in late September.

U.S. oil dropped 46 cents to $103.18 a barrel.

Caution ahead of talks between Iran and world powers and North Korea’s missile launch capped losses in oil. Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia also reiterated on Friday that it was determined to bring down high oil prices.

Spot gold held steady at $1,674.34 an ounce, while U.S. corn and soybeans were modestly higher. Chicago corn gained 0.2 percent to $6.38-3/4 a bushel and soybeans were up 0.1 percent at $14.43.

Helping support sentiment towards risk assets was a surprisingly strong spike in China’s new loans to 1.01 trillion yuan ($160.1 billion) in March, signalling Beijing’s intent to support a cooling economy.

Data earlier this week also confirmed China’s import appetite last month remained firm, with copper imports the fourth-highest on a monthly basis, and crude oil imports the third biggest ever on a daily basis.

Analysts say bulk of the imports were probably meant to boost stockpiles in anticipation of a pickup in Chinese demand.

“The real question is whether this stock building will lead to any usage of these resources. Otherwise, six months down the road it could mean softer demand,” said Mizuho’s Varathan.

($1 = 6.3073 Chinese yuan)