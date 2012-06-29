COMMODITIES-EU deal boosts oil, metals, but Q2 still in red

* Europe acts to bring down Italian, Spanish borrowing costs

* Some investors wary of gains, previous rallies have faded

* Oil rises $3, but still set for worst quarter since 2008

* Gold up over 2 pct; eyes biggest quarterly loss in 8 years (Add quotes, details, updates prices)

By Eric Onstad and Manolo Serapio Jr

LONDON/SINGAPORE, June 29 (Reuters) - Commodities surged on Friday after European leaders agreed a deal to cut soaring borrowing costs in Spain and Italy, boosting sentiment on the last trading day of the quarter that is still bound to be the worst in years for oil and gold.

Oil rose by more than $3 a barrel, gold jumped over 2 percent and copper gained the most since mid-April after a deal was hammered out by European leaders.

Some investors were cautious, however, about whether the rally signalled a turnaround in commodities markets.

Previous relief rallies have evaporated within days as new twists in the debt crises emerged and doubts returned about commodity demand amid faltering world economic growth.

Pau Morilla-Giner, who runs London & Capital’s $280 million Global Commodities Fund, said the lack of EU agreement for structural measures such as full fiscal union meant that the rally was on shaky ground.

“Only when you have structural fixes can you think about a third quarter that will look a lot more positive. At the moment it’s still very uncertain. I actually see no reason to be very excited about it.”

Morilla-Giner said the EU deal did not prompt him to start investing nearly a third of the fund that has been sitting in cash for much of the year.

Under the EU agreement, euro zone rescue funds could be used to stabilise bond markets without forcing countries that comply with EU budget rules to adopt extra austerity measures or economic reforms.

That gave a big relief to investors in markets from commodities to equities, who had low expectations a summit of European leaders in Brussels would yield solid measures to solve the euro zone debt crisis now running into its third year.

“It still falls short of a concrete solution, but the removal of severe pessimism over what’s going to come out of the EU summit is driving markets higher,” said Vishnu Varathan, market economist at Mizuho Corporate Bank.

“When you combine not really bad news with the fact that people are underweight and structurally net short, you end up with a reaction that might look bigger than it deserves,” said Morilla-Giner.

The Reuters Jefferies CRB index, a benchmark comprising 19 commodities, gained 1.7 percent, but it was still on track for a quarterly loss of over 10 percent.

June losses would mean a fourth straight month of decline, its longest losing streak since mid-2008 to early 2009 when it fell for eight months straight.

OIL TOP PERFORMER

Crude oil was an outperformer as commodity markets climbed the EU deal, which came earlier than expected.

“I think the expectation was it would take the EU most of the weekend to reach an agreement, so I think this has taken the market a bit by surprise,” said Thorbjoern Bak Jensen, oil analyst at Global Risk Management.

Brent crude for August delivery jumped as much as 3.5 percent to a high of $94.52 a barrel and U.S. crude climbed over $3 to a peak of $80.72, pulling away from an eight-month low hit in the previous session.

But heavy losses since May means Brent crude, which is down 23 percent for the second quarter, is still on track to post its worst three-month period since the last quarter of 2008 during the global financial crisis.

U.S. oil is also heading for the same milestone with its April-June loss at 22 percent.

Spot gold skated 2.2 percent higher to a session peak of $1,584.16 an ounce. Gold has lost around 6 percent for the quarter, on course for its biggest quarterly drop since 2004.

The precious metal has gone the way of riskier assets for the most part of this year, losing out to the U.S. dollar and bonds which investors deemed safer.

But some analysts say gold can recover its shine in the second half and could match last year’s high, which was a record.

“In the long run we’re still bullish on gold. It’s still likely to hit last year’s high of $1,920. The global economy is not doing well and we expect safe-haven demand to be back for gold,” said Lynette Tan, an analyst at Phillip Futures.

WEAKER DOLLAR SUPPORTS RALLY

A weaker dollar also helped commodities, including copper, which gained as much as 2.8 percent to a high of $7,593.25 a tonne, in what is its largest daily gain since February 21. Copper is down more than 10 percent for the quarter, its first decline in three quarters.

In another boost for the copper price, the central bank in China, the world’s top consumer of the metal, said it would use a basket of policy tools to keep credit and money supply growth at a steady and reasonable pace.

The corn market also had other news besides the EU deal that gave it a lift as hot, dry weather in the U.S. Midwest posed an increasing threat to yields.

“The general mood is very bullish as the Midwest drought is expected to worsen and result in lower yields,” said Ker Chung Yang, commodities analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore.

New-crop December corn popped up 1.9 percent to a high of $6.44 a bushel, the fifth gain in six sessions, and is poised for a record weekly gain of over 15 percent and a monthly increase of 22 percent.

Wheat and soybean prices also rose with additional support coming from broad-based gains in commodity markets.

Sugar and coffee futures also joined in the broader rally, while cocoa was steady. (Additional reporting by Jessica Donati, Jan Harvey, Susan Thomas and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Alison Birrane)