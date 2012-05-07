COMMODITIES-Oil leads fall as French, Greek polls compound woes

* French, Greek polls cast doubt on austerity-driven steps

* Euro zone woes come after weak U.S. jobs data; China eyed

* Gold slips as dollar rallies but losses limited

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, May 7 (Reuters) - Oil hit multi-month lows and other commodities slid on Monday as French and Greek elections led to more uncertainty for an economically fragile region and fuelled a resurgence of bearish sentiment for risk assets that emerged after last week’s U.S. jobs data.

Analysts say more investors may bail out of risky assets if trade and output data in China due later this week confirm a slowdown in the world’s No. 2 economy.

“We’re getting a perfect storm for bearish growth sentiment,” said Jeremy Friesen, commodity strategist at Societe Generale in Hong Kong.

After slumping 4 percent on Friday, U.S. crude for June delivery dropped $1.36 to $97.13 a barrel by 0354 GMT and at one point fell as low as $95.34, its weakest since Dec. 20.

Friday’s decline was its biggest drop since last December, with oil breaking below $100 for the first time since February.

Brent crude lost 91 cents to $112.27 a barrel, after touching a low of $110.34, its lowest since late January. The benchmark contract fell 2.5 percent on Friday.

Friesen said oil’s resilience as an asset has meant it has been the hardest hit commodity since Friday.

“That makes it the easiest way to vote against what’s going on and say that the market is uncertain about future growth,” he said.

Easing fears about global supply and the reduced risk premium with key producer Iran heading to talks with Western powers later this month over its nuclear programme also weighed on oil.

GOLD HOLDS UP

Gold slipped 0.2 percent to $1,638.52 an ounce. Its losses were seen as modest, with some funds buying back bullion as a safe haven despite a rally in the dollar as the French and Greek poll results took the euro down to three-month lows.

The view that monetary authorities could come to the rescue of the global economy has lent support to bullion and Societe Generale’s Friesen said gold has more potential upside if more people become convinced that this is likely to happen.

“You are not going to see a real strong rally in gold until the market gets comfortable that there’s going to be another round of monetary accommodation,” he said.

“Right now it seems like you’ve had word from the Fed or ECB that they’re kind of okay with the status quo, but our expectation is that the status quo is not going to be the status quo.”

The London Metal Exchange is shut for a holiday. Benchmark copper futures in Shanghai fell 1.4 percent to 57,470 yuan a tonne. U.S. grains also edged lower, led by soybeans which dropped 0.8 percent to $14.66-3/4 a bushel.

Asian equities faltered along with the euro after elections in Greece and France fuelled questions about commitments from struggling euro zone economies to pursue austerity policies seen widely by markets as vital to resolving the bloc’s debt crisis.

Socialist Francois Hollande swept to victory in France’s presidential election, ousting incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy who had played a key role in structuring bailout schemes for indebted euro zone members and pushed for strict fiscal policies aimed at managing huge debts.

In Greece, voters angry at years of austerity shrugged off the risk of a euro zone exit and punished their ruling parties, which failed to win enough votes to form a ruling coalition in Sunday’s election.

Those concerns amplify troubles for the global economy, after U.S. nonfarm payroll data grew by a less than forecast 115,000 in April, and recent manufacturing data suggests smaller Chinese manufacturing firms are still struggling.

“Our sense is that downside risks to growth remain significantly large,” Vishnu Varathan, market economist at Mizuho Corporate Bank said in a note.