COMMODITIES-Brent eyeing worst month in 2 yrs; gold, copper down

* U.S. crude in biggest monthly percentage drop since 2008

* Gold seen in longest monthly losing streak in 12 years

* Risk aversion across markets may extend to June

* Coming up: U.S. Q1 GDP, 1230 GMT

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, May 31 (Reuters) - Commodities held ground on Thursday after steep losses in the prior session, but are still bound to end May with their worst showing in years for some and extend the losing run as Europe, led by Spain, grapples with a simmering debt crisis.

The risk-off appetite this month, exacerbated by a fragile U.S. economic recovery and hesitation in China to aggressively pump up a similarly sluggish economy, will see U.S. crude posting its biggest monthly percentage drop since late 2008, Brent oil its steepest in two years and London copper its longest losing streak in a year.

Down 6 percent in May, gold is on track to post its fourth straight monthly decline, a trend last seen from late 1999 to early 2000, with bullion’s safe-haven appeal crushed by a firmer dollar as Europe’s woes pushed the euro to two-year lows.

“Until markets can see some light at the end of the tunnel, there’s no compelling reason to be too long in risk assets,” said Vishnu Varathan, market economist at Mizuho Corporate Bank.

“It does look there is a clear risk that you could see an extended sell-off beyond this month if the euro zone situation doesn’t get resolved in an acceptable manner.”

London Brent crude for July delivery was up 1 cent at $103.48 per barrel by 0620 GMT, after hitting a 2012 low of $102.85 on Wednesday. For the month, Brent is down more than 13 percent, the biggest since May 2010.

U.S. July oil gained 11 cents to $87.93 a barrel, but off more than 16 percent this month, its worst showing since December 2008.

Spot gold was nearly flat at $1,562.35 an ounce, but is looking to stretch its losing streak to a fourth month, matching a similar run from October 1999 to January 2000 when gold traded below $300.

The bearish mood was evident across other markets with Asian shares sliding and investors fleeing to safer assets like the U.S. government bonds where the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield slumped to its lowest in at least six decades.

MARKET SEEKS REASSURANCE

The European Commission offered Spain more time to reduce its budget deficit and a direct aid from a euro zone rescue fund to recapitalise distressed banks as Madrid’s borrowing costs soared even higher and its stocks hit a nine-year low.

“We need to see the European Central Bank taking a more proactive stand in this kind of environment, the market needs reassurance,” said Michael Creed, an economist at the National Australia Bank.

London copper edged up 0.3 percent to $7,494 a tonne, after hitting a 2012 trough of $7,422.75 earlier.

Copper, also worn down by a slower economy in top consumer China, has lost nearly 11 percent in May, its third monthly loss in a row, the longest monthly losing streak in a year.

“Markets are still divided on what kind of stimulus China will be able to provide. In any case it doesn’t look like it will be a credit bonanza that the global economy can feed off on,” Varathan said.

In the grains market, both Chicago corn and soybeans edged higher, although not enough to purge losses this month which are the biggest since September, amid weakness elsewhere.

Chicago Board of Trade July soybeans has lost 8.4 percent this month and corn has slumped 15 percent. (Additional reporting by Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)