Commodity markets tumble as China weakness spreads

By Henning Gloystein

SINGAPORE, Aug 24 - Commodities markets hit fresh lows in early Asian trading on Monday as fears spread that a more severe slowdown in China would pull down other economies in the region, denting energy and raw material consumption.

In Japan, the Nikkei share average tumbled more than 2 percent to its lowest level in nearly five months on Monday as worries over slower growth in the Chinese economy intensified.

The weak sentiment in Asia also hit oil, the dominant fuel for transportation and most traded commodity.

The two most important crude futures, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and the global benchmark Brent , hit fresh 6-year lows on Mondays to levels last seen during the peak of the credit crunch of 2008/2009.

U.S. West Texas traded below $40 a barrel and Brent around $45 per barrel at 0115 GMT.

In coal, the most used source for electricity generation, benchmark API2 2016 futures already hit 12-year lows last week, and underlying physical benchmarks like cargoes from Australia’s Newcastle or South Africa’s Richards Bay terminals have fallen or are about to fall to levels last seen before the 2008/2009 boom and bust.

Although analysts said price rises could happen as investors bargain hunt, general market fundamentals were still weak and could result in further downward price adjustments.

“Given the structural negatives of a slowing China, oversupply and a strong dollar, it may not be too long before the long-term bearish trend reasserts itself,” Barclays said in a note to clients.

The market weakness is not just affecting energy prices, but also industrial commodities.

Copper benchmarks were trading around the $5,000 a tonne on Monday morning, at levels similar during the peak crisis months of 2008-2009, and China’s iron ore index, despite a recovery recently also remains near record lows, trading around $55 a tonne .IO62-CNI=SI.

The rout in commodities market has also spread to sectors that have so far been performing well.

The MAC global solar index, which is dominated by Chinese solar companies and which soared during the first months of the year, has almost halved in value since April, pulled down by the sharp drops in Chinese stock markets, where the benchmark CSI300 stock index has lost a third of its value since June.