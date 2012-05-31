FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
COMMODITIES-Global growth fears knock wind out of market
May 31, 2012 / 5:40 PM / 5 years ago

COMMODITIES-Global growth fears knock wind out of market

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Updates prices)	
    * Investors flee commodities
    * Oil posts biggest monthly percentage loss since 2008
    * Gold close to bear market

    By Jeanine Prezioso	
    NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - Major commodities mostly fell
o n T hursday to conclude one of their worst months since the
financial crisis, as escalating fears over the euro zone's debt
problems and weak U.S. data crushed investor risk appetite this
month.	
    The benchmark Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index has
tumbled nearly 11 percent in May, the second-largest monthly
decline since the darkest days of 2008, stoking debate over
whether the decade-long bull market for raw materials may be
winding down. 	
    U.S. and Brent crude oil tumbled into their biggest monthly
losses since December 2008, while copper slid 11 percent in May
to erase all of this year's gains. Gold ended the day up
slightly but registered its fourth straight monthly decline --
its most in a dozen years.	
    The latest cause for alarm came from signs of China's
hesitation to proceed with economic stimulus, plus fears about
how large debts carried by Spain, Italy and Greece would be met.
U.S. data showing the jobless rate rose for a fourth straight
week, and slack manufacturing in the U.S. Midwest, further
darkened the mood. 	
    "Until markets can see some light at the end of the tunnel,
there's no compelling reason to be too long in risk assets,"
said Vishnu Varathan, market economist at Mizuho Corporate Bank.	
    "There is a clear risk that you could see an extended
selloff beyond this month if the euro zone situation doesn't get
resolved in an acceptable manner."        	
    The CRB index fell 0.8 percent on the day and ended the
month with a 10.8 percent loss, the second-biggest monthly
percentage decline since October 2008.	
    U.S. crude oil settled the day at $86.53 per barrel,
1.47 percent lower. For the month, crude oil lost 17.49 percent,
the biggest monthly percentage decline since December 2008.	
    Brent crude oil settled at $101.87 per barrel, 1.55
percent lower on the day. For the month, Brent lost 14.73
percent, also the biggest monthly percentage drop since December
2008. 	
    London Metal Exchange copper dropped to $7,403 per
tonne, its lowest since late December, before settling at
$7,425. 	
    Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,564.30 an ounce
by 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT). The precious metal lost 6 percent
for May, its steepest monthly fall since December and is off 19
percent from its September high of $1,920.30, putting it close
to bear-market territory. 	
    Investors have been inching out of commodity markets in the
last few months. Total assets under management in commodities
fell by $6 billion to $429 billion in April due to outflows
mainly in precious metals, followed by energy, Barclays Capital
said this month.	
    In May, natural gas trader John Arnold closed his Centaurus
fund. In April, oil fund BlueGold -- famed for its 200 percent
gain in 2008 -- announced it was shutting after racking up 35
percent losses last year.  	
    	
    	
    	
    In U.S. agricultural markets, Chicago corn, soybeans and
wheat settled lower on the day, in line with other commodities
pressured by the euro zone crisis. 	
 Prices at 3:31 p.m. EDT (1931 GMT)      
                             LAST/      NET    PCT     YTD
                             CLOSE      CHG    CHG     CHG
 US crude                    86.71    -1.11  -1.3%  -12.3%
 Brent crude                102.05    -1.42  -1.4%   -5.0%
 Natural gas                 2.422    0.004   0.2%  -19.0%
 
 US gold                   1562.60    -0.80  -0.1%   -0.3%
 Gold                      1564.50     2.60   0.2%    0.0%
 US Copper                  336.55    -2.45  -0.7%   -2.1%
                             
 Dollar                     82.991   -0.027   0.0%    3.5%
 CRB                       272.970   -2.080  -0.8%  -10.6%
 
 US corn                    555.25    -4.25  -0.8%  -14.1%
 US soybeans               1340.00   -33.25  -2.4%   11.8%
 US wheat                   643.75   -10.00  -1.5%   -1.4%
 
 US Coffee                  160.65    -3.75  -2.3%  -29.6%
 US Cocoa                  2083.00    13.00   0.6%   -1.2%
 US Sugar                    19.42    -0.06  -0.3%  -16.4%
 
 US silver                  27.767    0.000   0.0%   -0.5%
 US platinum               1417.60    16.40   1.2%    0.9%
 US palladium               612.10     7.40   1.2%   -6.7%
 	
 (Additional reporting by Eric Onstad in London and Luke
Pachymuthu and Manolo Serapio Jr in Singapore; Editing by Dale
Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

