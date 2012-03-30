COMMODITIES-Gasoline, platinum top Q1 risers; gas, coffee drop

* CRB commodity index flat in Q1 amid range of gains, losses

* Supply/demand fundamentals come to the fore

* Gasoline up 27 pct, platinum gains 18 pct on supply fears

* Natural gas slumps 28 percent, coffee sheds 21 pct

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - Commodities made modest gains on Friday, helped by a weaker dollar, but the sector overall was set to end the first quarter little changed as heavy losses in natural gas and coffee offset strong gains in gasoline, crude oil and platinum.

Investors zeroed in on supply/demand fundamentals in individual markets during the first three months of the year as fears over the European debt crisis receded, and commodities were less buffeted by risk-on, risk-off trading.

A wide range of winners and losers was due to leave the 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index virtually flat for the quarter, showing a 0.2 percent rise at Thursday’s close.

The index had risen by as much as 7 percent in February as investors gained heart from brighter U.S. economic data and less danger in the euro zone but gave up the gains as worries grew about oversupply in some key commodities.

The quarter’s top performers - unleaded gasoline, Brent crude oil and platinum - posted hefty increases on fears of supply shortfalls.

Persistent disquiet about supply disruption in the Middle East amid tension between the West and Iran sent Brent up about 14 percent during the quarter, including just under 1 percent on Friday. U.S. WTI crude oil, however, has gained only about 4 percent.

The prospect that Western nations could release oil stocks may cap the upside in coming weeks. “There is a very high probability of a strategic release, so the market will be quite nervous to move too high, too quickly bearing that in mind,” said Amrita Sen from Barclays in London.

Unleaded gasoline was the biggest winner of the commodities complex during the quarter, jumping 27 percent. The front-month contract added another half percent on Friday as investors boosted bets on a tighter gasoline market during the U.S. summer driving season in the world’s largest oil consumer.

At the bottom of the performance table, .S. natural gas slumped 28 percent to 10-year lows as the market was flooded from vast new reserves of shale gas.

PLATINUM, GOLD RISE

Platinum was a stand-out performer during the quarter, surging 18 percent as labour unrest and safety stoppages in dominant producer South Africa raised prospects of less supply than expected.

Platinum, mainly used in auto catalysts and jewellery, added another 1.2 percent on Friday and was due to put in its best quarterly performance in three years.

Gold did less well, managing a 6 percent gain during a volatile quarter that saw a dramatic fall in speculative long positions as investors concluded there was less prospect of further monetary easing in the United States.

Silver, always more volatile than gold, gained 17 percent on the quarter, helped by coin buying.

Industrial metals diverged, with copper gaining 10 percent in the first three months of 2012 as inventories registered by the London Metal Exchange fell to the lowest levels in nearly 3-1/2 years.

Inventories of nickel, however, rose sharply amid forecasts of a 50,000 tonne supply surplus, leading to the metal’s 7 percent loss during the quarter.

LOSSES in COFFEE, WHEAT, CORN

Many agricultural markets did poorly in the quarter as markets factored in bumper harvests in many crops.

Coffee was the biggest loser, sliding 21 percent to 17-month lows as forecasters pencilled in a record crop from top arabica producer Brazil.

Wheat and corn were both on track to see losses of around 6 percent, weighed down in the United States by crop-friendly weather for wheat and prospects for the biggest U.S. corn plantings since 1944.

Other agriculture markets did better. Cocoa and sugar were due to add about 5 percent each and soybeans to gain 12 percent on strong demand and tightening global supplies. (editing by Jane Baird)