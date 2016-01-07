COMMODITIES-Crude oil, base metals slide on China crisis; gold glimmers

* Oil prices tumble to lowest in over a decade

* Gold a rare bright spot, but gains limited

By Jan Harvey

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Oil prices hit their lowest in more than a decade and industrial metals slid on Thursday after China guided the yuan lower and another rout in Chinese equities sent world shares tumbling for a sixth day, fuelling fears of a global slowdown.

Gold prices were a rare bright spot, with the metal rising above $1,100 an ounce for the first time since November as it benefited from its reputation as a haven from risk. However, it struggled to hold gains as stocks and other commodities tumbled.

Benchmark Brent crude futures fell more than 5 percent to a near 12-year low of $32.16 an ounce as turmoil in China added to concerns over oversupply in the face of near-record production and massive stockpiles of unwanted crude.

Brent was down $1.33 or 3.9 percent at $32.91 by 1225 GMT.

U.S. crude futures were at $32.57, down $1.40 or 4.1 percent, having earlier dropped more than 5 percent to a low of $32.10 a barrel, a level not seen since late 2003.

Industrial metals, of which China is the world’s number one consumer, also saw hefty losses, with copper and aluminium both sliding to their lowest since late November.

“The issue in the short term is that you’re working through a supply overhang at a time when the markets are very jittery about global growth,” Barings Asset Management investment manager Clive Burstow said.

“There’s a correlated sell-off going on, and it’s being sparked by fears that maybe Chinese growth is slower.”

European stocks were down 3.3 percent on Thursday after China moved to weaken the yuan and Shanghai shares tumbled 7 percent, igniting fears of competitive devaluations across Asia.

Chinese stock trading was suspended for a second time this week on Thursday in a sell-off that began after data showed Chinese factory activity contracted last month.

“The Chinese PMI data indicated that the manufacturing slowdown is still continuing, and we all know that China is the biggest consumer incrementally of commodities,” London & Capital’s investment director Ashok Shah said.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 2.8 percent at $4,490 a tonne. Three-month LME zinc was down 4.3 percent at $1,479 a tonne.

Gold bucked the weakening trend across commodities, with prices rising to 9-week highs in early trade as buyers turned to the metal as a refuge from volatility in the wider markets.

Gains were helped by dollar weakness as the U.S. currency fell 0.4 percent against a currency basket, but muted by losses elsewhere in the sector and chart resistance around $1,100 an ounce.

“There is an element of people looking for safe havens, (but) I‘m actually surprised gold hasn’t done better,” Barings’ Burstow said. “It’s still within touching distance of $1,000 an ounce -- break that, and $900 will come up on a lot of people’s radar screens.”

Spot gold was up 0.4 percent at $1,098.56 an ounce, off an earlier high of $1,102.80.

U.S. corn slipped back towards the previous day’s six-month low, while soybeans and wheat also eased as a sell-off in financial markets fuelled by jitters over China added to bearish sentiment about bumper crops in South America.

The Chicago Board of Trade most-active corn contract was down 0.6 percent at $3.51 a bushel, off Wednesday’s six-month low of $3.50-1/4. Soybeans were down 0.5 percent at $8.60-3/4 a bushel and wheat down 0.5 percent at $4.60-1/2 a bushel. (Reporting by Jan Harvey, editing by David Evans)