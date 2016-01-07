CORRECTED-COMMODITIES-Crude oil, base metals slide on China crisis; gold glimmers

(Corrects U.S. crude settlement price in paragraph 5, corrects grains to show CBOT closing prices, final two paragraphs)

* Oil prices tumble to lowest in over a decade

* Gold a rare bright spot, but gains limited

By Jan Harvey

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Oil prices touched their lowest in more than a decade and industrial metals slid on Thursday after China guided the yuan lower and another rout in Chinese equities sent world shares tumbling for a sixth day, fueling fears of a global slowdown.

Gold prices were a rare bright spot, with the metal rising above $1,100 an ounce for the first time since November as it benefited from its reputation as a haven from risk. However, it struggled to hold gains as stocks and other commodities tumbled.

Benchmark Brent crude futures recovered partially after falling more than 5 percent to a near 12-year low of $32.16 an ounce as turmoil in China added to concerns about oversupply in the face of near-record production and massive stockpiles of unwanted crude.

Brent settled down 48 cents, or 1.4 percent, at $33.75 a barrel.

U.S. crude futures settled at $33.27, down 70 cents or 2.06 percent, after dropping more than 5 percent to a session low of $32.10 a barrel, a level not seen since late 2003.

Industrial metals, of which China is the world’s No. 1 consumer, also had hefty losses, with copper and aluminum both sliding to their lowest since late November.

“The issue in the short term is that you’re working through a supply overhang at a time when the markets are very jittery about global growth,” Clive Burstow, investment manager of Barings Asset Management, said.

“There’s a correlated sell-off going on, and it’s being sparked by fears that maybe Chinese growth is slower.”

Chinese stock trading was suspended for a second time this week on Thursday in a sell-off that began after data showed Chinese factory activity contracted last month.

“The Chinese PMI data indicated that the manufacturing slowdown is still continuing, and we all know that China is the biggest consumer incrementally of commodities,” Ashok Shah, investment director of London & Capital, said.

Wall Street stocks pared losses after China suspended the circuit breaker that stops trading for the day when stocks fall 7 percent, a halt that occurred twice this week. Analysts and investors said the mechanism, put in place to avoid market volatility, may have backfired.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 2.9 percent at $4,487 a tonne. Three-month LME zinc was down 3.5 percent at $1,491.50 a tonne.

Gold bucked the weakening trend across commodities, with prices rising to 9-week highs as buyers turned to the metal as a refuge from volatility in the wider markets.

Gains were helped by dollar weakness as the U.S. currency fell 0.7 percent against a currency basket, but muted by losses elsewhere in the sector and chart resistance around $1,100 an ounce.

“There is an element of people looking for safe havens, (but) I‘m actually surprised gold hasn’t done better,” Barings’ Burstow said. “It’s still within touching distance of $1,000 an ounce - break that, and $900 will come up on a lot of people’s radar screens.”

U.S. corn touched its lowest price since June 16, while soybeans also closed mostly lower as a sell-off in financial markets fueled by jitters over China added to bearish sentiment about bumper crops in South America.

The Chicago Board of Trade most-active corn contract ended down 0.07 percent at $3.53 a bushel. Soybeans were down 0.03 percent at $8.64-1/2 a bushel and wheat rose 1.2 percent at $4.68-1/2 a bushel. (Reporting by Jan Harvey; Additional reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by David Evans and Richard Chang)