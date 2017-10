NEW YORK, April 10 (Reuters) - U.S. copper futures fell below $3.70 per lb for the first time since mid January early on Tuesday, breaking the bottom end of a months-long trading range due to concerns about the global economic recovery.

The May COMEX contract dropped 4.50 cents to touch an early-session low at $3.6750, its cheapest level since January 17. (Reporting By Chris Kelly; Editing by Alden Bentley)