London copper up over 2 pct after EU aids Spain
June 11, 2012 / 12:15 AM / 5 years ago

London copper up over 2 pct after EU aids Spain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 11 (Reuters) - London copper futures rose more than 2 percent on Monday as risk assets got a boost from news that euro zone finance ministers agreed to a rescue package of up to 100 billion euro ($125 billion) for Spain’s debt-stricken banks.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose as much as $7,455 a tonne. By 0008 GMT, it was up 2 percent at $7,440, suggesting a strong opening for its Shanghai counterpart. ($1 = 0.8021 euros) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)

