METALS-Copper rebounds on Spain aid, China data

* Spain gets 100 bln-euro package for its banks * China's copper imports post surprise rise in May (Adds comment, details, updates prices) By Carrie Ho and Manolo Serapio Jr SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, June 11 (Reuters) - London copper futures rose almost 3 percent on Monday, rebounding from the prior session's near six-month lows, after Europe agreed on a bailout package for Spain's distressed banks and data showing strong imports by top consumer China. Investors trooped back into risk assets after euro zone finance ministers agreed to lend Spain up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion) for its bank rescue fund, providing relief for markets that had been weighed down heavily by Europe's debt crisis. Also backing up sentiment was weekend data that showed China's copper imports rising nearly 12 percent from April, confounding expectations for a decline and pointing to firm Chinese demand. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose nearly 3 percent to a session high of $7,506.75 a tonne, rebounding from a near six-month low of $7,233.25 on Friday. By 0146 GMT, it was up 2.5 percent at $7,480. In Shanghai, the most-active September copper contract climbed 2.9 percent to 54,560 yuan ($8,600) a tonne. "It was macroeconomics that lifted the markets this morning, as the EU stepped in to help Spain's banks. All eyes are still on Greece's upcoming elections but investors' worries over the euro zone has eased in the short term," said Orient Futures Derivatives department director Andy Du. "China's data over the weekend was also very encouraging, defying the naysayers. Chinese copper demand is still lackluster but China does need imports and after running down inventories for some time, consumers have to import and restock." But some analysts said last month's copper imports could be deliveries that were booked a while ago, since the London-Shanghai arbitrage window remained shut, meaning importers could incur losses for last month's purchases. Traders have said that a global buyer expecting higher prices in China in coming months had shipped a relatively large shipment of refined copper from the United States to Shanghai in late March, which could have arrived in the city in May. Still, the increased copper imports should ease worries about slow demand in China that, along with a simmering debt crisis in the euro zone, had purged London copper's gains earlier this year. London copper is down 1.6 percent so far this year after gaining as much as 15 percent when it hit this year's peak of $8,765 in February. Base metals prices at 0146 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7480.00 185.00 +2.54 -1.58 SHFE CU FUT SEP2 54560 1530 +2.89 -1.45 HG COPPER JUL2 337.70 9.20 +2.80 -1.72 LME Alum 1995.00 10.00 +0.50 -1.24 SHFE AL FUT SEP2 15915 50 +0.32 0.44 LME Zinc 1899.50 31.50 +1.69 2.95 SHFE ZN FUT SEP2 14910 200 +1.36 0.78 LME Nickel 16872.00 -78.00 -0.46 -9.82 LME Lead 1920.00 18.00 +0.95 -5.65 SHFE PB FUT 15135.00 170.00 +1.14 -0.98 LME Tin 20000.00 300.00 +1.52 4.17 LME/Shanghai arb^ 936 Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3705 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Miral Fahmy)