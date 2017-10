NEW YORK, May 15 (Reuters) - U.S. copper futures fell below $3.50 per lb after hours on Tuesday for the first time since early January, extending its decline during the trading session as concerns about a political impasse in Greece and a slowdown in China limited its demand outlook.

In late electronic trade, the July COMEX contract extended losses to $3.4945 per lb, its cheapest price since Jan. 10. It settled Tuesday at $3.5175, which was down 1 percent on the day.