FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shanghai copper up 3.7 pct on Spain aid, China data
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 11, 2012 / 1:22 AM / 5 years ago

Shanghai copper up 3.7 pct on Spain aid, China data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 11 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper surged almost 4 percent to 55,000 yuan on Monday as riskier assets were boosted by news that euro zone finance ministers had agreed to a rescue package of up to 100 billion euro ($125 billion) for Spain’s debt-stricken banks.

Stronger-than-expected May trade data released by China, the world’s top copper consumer, also helped boost commodities.

Earlier in the session, three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose as much as 2.9 percent $7,506.75 a tonne. (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.