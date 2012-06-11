Shanghai copper up 3.7 pct on Spain aid, China data

SHANGHAI, June 11 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper surged almost 4 percent to 55,000 yuan on Monday as riskier assets were boosted by news that euro zone finance ministers had agreed to a rescue package of up to 100 billion euro ($125 billion) for Spain’s debt-stricken banks.

Stronger-than-expected May trade data released by China, the world’s top copper consumer, also helped boost commodities.

Earlier in the session, three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose as much as 2.9 percent $7,506.75 a tonne. (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Ed Davies)