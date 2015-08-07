Cargill, ADM kick off corn syrup price talks with increases

NEW YORK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Corn syrup manufacturers Archer Daniels Midland Co and Cargill Inc have kicked off annual negotiations with sweetener buyers by raising prices by some 15 percent, as feedstock supplies fall from record levels.

Cargill is raising prices for 2016 contract business by a minimum of $3.50 and $4.50 per hundredweight, or 3.5 to 4.5 cents per lb, for two of its corn sweetener products, according to a letter to customers dated Aug. 4, which was seen by Reuters.

ADM followed suit, informing customers of minimum increases $3.50 and $4.50 per hundredweight for three of its sweeteners in a letter dated Aug. 6. Those represent increases of 15 percent or more from pricing for noncontracted business as of Aug. 31, 2015, quoted in its letter.

The U.S. corn harvest is expected to be down from last year’s record levels and corn prices are about 5 percent higher than a year ago.

Representatives of Cargill and ADM did not immediately respond to calls for comment.