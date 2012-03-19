NY cotton ends higher on consumer buying

* Mill and trade buying seen boosting cotton * Some speculative short-covering seen NEW YORK, March 19 (Reuters) - Cotton futures closed higher Monday for the third consecutive session on suspected mill and trade buying and some speculative short-covering, analysts said. The benchmark May contract on ICE Futures U.S. rose 1.60 cents or by nearly 2.00 percent to finish at 89.08 cents per lb, dealing from 87.62 to 89.58 cents. Volume traded Monday reached over 19,200 lots, about a fifth under the 30-day norm, Thomson Reuters data showed. "We found pretty good business" under 90 and then 88 cents, said Sharon Johnson, senior cotton analyst for commodities brokerage Penson Futures in Atlanta, Georgia. She said the question facing fiber contracts would be whether they can hold their gains in the days ahead. Technically, the May contract was given a boost when it rose over the 20-day moving average at 89.35 cents, analysts said. Open interest in the cotton market, an indicator of investor exposure to fiber contracts, rose for the eighth straight session to 184,782 lots as of March 16, the highest since Feb. 15, 2012, Ice Futures U.S. data showed. That meant investors were increasing their short positions in cotton, betting on lower prices going forward due to bearish fundamentals in fiber contracts, traders said. U.S. commodity regulator CFTC said net short positions in the cotton market now stand at 7.553 lots, against a net long position in cotton of over 14,000 lots at the start of February. The bearish outlook for cotton was underscored by the U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly supply report which increased its world 2011/12 cotton production forecast to 123.64 million 480-lb bales from 123.34 million, and cut its projection of world consumption to 108.72 million bales from 109.71 million. It raised its forecast of world end-of-season stocks to 62.32 million bales from 60.77 million. The 2011/12 marketing year ends on July 31. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)