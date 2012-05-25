NY cotton ends mixed as trade eyes euro debt woes

* Market consolidates before holiday weekend * Cotton trade frets over impact of euro debt zone crisis May 25 (Reuters) - Cotton futures settled mixed Friday in light speculative activity as jittery investors squared positions amid uncertainty over the European debt crisis heading into a holiday weekend, brokers said. The market will be closed Monday for U.S. Memorial Day. Trading resumes on Tuesday. Benchmark July cotton on the ICE Futures U.S. exchange shed 0.32 cent to end at 73.62 cents per lb after ranging from 72.65 to 74.76 cents. On Wednesday, the contract ended at 71.51 cents in the lowest settlement for the spot cotton contract since early February 2010, according to Thomson Reuters data. December cotton rose 0.22 cent to close at 70.89 cents, dealing between 69.67 and 71.40 cents. For the week, July is down 3.95 percent and December is off 5.74 percent. "It's a combination of things," said independent analyst Mike Stevens when asked about the weakness in fiber contracts. He listed them down as the long-running European debt crisis, the strength of the dollar, and weak outside markets. "We've go to get this European thing off our backs," said Stevens. "It's a drag on us, it's a drag on China, it's a drag everywhere." The 14-day relative strength index reading stood near 29. A reading of 30 or lower means the market is oversold and one of 70 or above meant a market is overbought. Aside from fears over the euro zone, there continued to be talk in the market that top cotton consumer China may be selling some of its state reserves, adding to the bearish sentiment felt by cotton futures. Any cancellations by China will show up in the U.S. Agriculture Department's weekly export sales report next week. Volume on Friday reached slightly over 19,800 lots, about one fifth below the 30-day norm, Thomson Reuters data showed. The amount traded on Thursday stood at 33,561 lots, the first time it had fallen in five sessions, according to exchange data. Open interest in the cotton market, an indicator of investor interest, amounted to 192,199 lots as of May 24, the highest level since April 5, ICE data showed. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by)