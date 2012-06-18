NY cotton closes up on short-covering

* Greek vote boost fades quickly * Investors covering shorts in July contract * First notice day for deliveries looms June 25 NEW YORK, June 18 (Reuters) - Cotton futures finished higher Monday as investors covered their shorts and unwound positions in the spot July contract before it goes into delivery by next week, analysts said. Traders said voting in Greece gave an initial boost to the market, but the focus turned swiftly to the need by some players to get out of July cotton so they do not have to deliver cotton to the board. The spot July cotton futures went up the 3.00 cents daily limit to close at 82.98 cents per lb., as investors paid up to exit their positions before notice day in the July contract on June 25, and most investors or speculators want to avoid delivering cotton against the contracts. The December cotton contract on the ICE Futures U.S. exchange rose 0.84 cent to finish at 71.86 cents per lb, dealing from 70.80 to 72.22 cents. "The message is clear, be prepared to deliver or cover your shorts," said independent cotton analyst Mike Stevens in Mandeville, Louisiana. "If (investors) can't deliver, they've got to cover so we're seeing this," he added. Since the only cotton that can be delivered in the exchange is U.S. fiber, there is a shortage of that cotton because most U.S. supplies have already been harvested and sold. The spread between July and December is at its widest since early April 2011, according to Thomson Reuters data. Open interest in July stands at 31,089 lots as of June 15, ICE Futures U.S. data showed. Open interest in the cotton market, an indicator of investor interest, amounted to 191,881 lots as of June 15, the exchange said. Stevens and other brokers said that apparently, one or two major cotton merchants have booked a large cotton sale. Several traders believe the sale was for China, the world's biggest consumer of cotton. As for Greece, whatever enthusiasm was generated by the result in the voting quickly dissipated. "The euphoria didn't last long," said Stevens. Volume traded on Monday stood near 26,100 lots, less than 10 percent under the 30-day norm, Thomson Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by)