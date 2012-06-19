NY cotton ends at month high on spec covering

* Speculators scramble to exit spot July * Market trading at highest level since mid-May NEW YORK, June 19 (Reuters) - Cotton futures ended Tuesday at a month high on speculative buying as investors sought to unwind positions in the spot July contract before it goes to delivery next week, brokers said. The spot July cotton contract on the ICE Futures U.S. exchange rose the 5.00 cent daily limit to settle at 87.98 cents per lb. It was the highest close for the spot contract since the middle of May, Thomson Reuters data showed. Key December went up 2.57 cents, or by 3.58 percent to finish at 74.43 cents per lb, dealing from 72 to 74.80 cents. Volume traded on Tuesday stood near 34,300 lots, over 40 percent above the 30-day norm, Thomson Reuters data showed. "We have this short play in July," said Sharon Johnson, senior cotton analyst at commodity house Knight Futures in Atlanta, Georgia. "It certainly looks like its going to continue for another day or two," she said. Investors are getting out of their short positions because it would be very difficult for them to get their hands on cotton they can deliver against the board because U.S. fiber has been harvested and sold this late in the 2011/12 marketing season (August/July). Under exchange rules, only U.S. cotton is deliverable at the exchange. Traders said strength is also derived from anticipation that central bank authorities would take measures to shore up the global economy. This in turn has weakened the dollar, thereby boosting dollar-priced commodities such as cotton. Johnson said there are also weather problems brewing in many cotton growing countries like China which could impact the harvest there later in the year. "Weather has proven to be problematic (everywhere)," she said. Monday's estimated volume was at 31,018 lots, the lowest level since May 21, ICE Futures U.S. data showed. Open interest in the cotton market, an indicator of investor exposure, fell for the third session running and amounted to 189,592 lots as of June 18, also the lowest since May 21, the exchange data said. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)