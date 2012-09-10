Cotton ends down, snaps 2 day-gain; awaits USDA report

* Profit-taking dominates trade * Government report Wednesday on cotton supply, demand NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - U.S. cotton futures closed lower on Monday, snapping two straight days of gains from last week, as players took profits ahead of key government crop data due this week, traders said. Players are awaiting the U.S. Department of Agriculture's September crop production report due Wednesday to gauge supply and demand in cotton for the remainder of the year. "Fundamentally, there's really no news affecting cotton until then, so everyone's watching the broader macro trends for now and hardly doing anything," said Mike Stevens, an independent cotton analyst in Mandeville, Louisiana. Outside of cotton, most commodity markets rose on Monday, with oil and copper prices extending their gains from Friday on growing optimism there will be new economic stimulus soon in the United States. Investors are betting the Federal Reserve will launch a third round of quantitative easing or bond buying this week to spur on the U.S. economic recovery. Monthly jobs data from the Labor Department last week showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased only by 96,000 in August, against market expectations for a 125,000 rise. The Fed is holding a two-day policy meeting that will end Thursday and speculation is rife it could approve a QE3. U.S. cotton's benchmark December futures contract in New York fell 0.67 cents to close at 75.63 cents per lb, after moving between 76.30 and 75.23 cents. "We're just horsing around at these levels, unless we break below the Aug.21 level of 74.60 which marked a double-down for the December contract," Stevens said. (Reporting by Barani Krishnan; editing by Jim Marshall)