US cotton eases from 5-month highs, upside pressure remains

* Closes modestly lower after running limit down * Profit-taking likely but upside pressure remains -dealers By Barani Krishnan NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. cotton futures closed modestly lower on Thursday, retreating from five-month highs, as investors took some profit on a price surge caused by worries that the market may face a near-term squeeze in supply of good quality fiber. Prices eased for the first time in five sessions, after running up on concerns that cotton from the early harvest of fields in the southeastern United States had high levels of "micronaire." Such a condition could result in coarse fibers that could break during the spinning process at textile mills. The most-actively traded cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S., December, closed down 0.14 cent, or 0.2 percent, at 77.72 cents a lb. The contract fell the daily limit of 3 cents a pound before recovering most of it. "The way this market has rallied has caught too many people short," said Jobe Moss of cotton traders MCM Inc in Lubbock, Texas. "It's only right that some profit-taking comes in, but there's still a lot of upside pressure that's keeping things up." December cotton settled at a five-month high of 77.86 cents on Wednesday, after rallying nearly 8 percent from Monday's close. Traders said the contract has potential to move up to May's highs of above 80 cents a pound, but also caution that such high prices could scare away millers. Trading volumes in U.S. cotton have been extraordinary since the rally began. On Thursday, Thomson Reuters data showed volumes in ICE cotton at above 64,800 lots, or nearly 260 percent higher than the 30-day average. Just a week ago, cotton prices appeared doomed after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued one of its bleakest reports on the crop in decades. That report marked the third month in a row that the USDA had increased its estimates for worldwide stocks of cotton since the new marketing season started on Aug. 1. The latest revision put ending stocks 14 percent higher than 2011/12's 69.56 million bales. (Editing by Marguerita Choy)