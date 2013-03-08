FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-USDA cuts global cotton stock estimate on higher demand
March 8, 2013 / 10:46 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 2-USDA cuts global cotton stock estimate on higher demand

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* USDA raises U.S. export forecast
    * China ending stocks seen increasing by 1.5 million bales
    * Fiber futures post small gains

 (New throughout, adds report details; updates prices)
    By Chris Prentice
    NEW YORK, March 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Friday
cut its forecast of global cotton inventory for the marketing
year to end-July due to expectations of higher demand as China,
home to the world's No. 1 textile industry, continues to bulk up
its strategic stockpile of fiber.
    In a monthly crop report, the U.S. Department of Agriculture
reduced its estimate for the surplus to 81.74 million bales,
down 120,000 bales from last month's forecast.
    It was the second reduction since the season started on Aug.
1. If the new estimate holds true, however, the carryover into
next season would still be the highest since USDA records began
in 1966.
    Knight Capital cotton specialist Sharon Johnson described
the report as "friendly, if not bullish", noting the first
sizeable increase in consumption for the marketing year and
rising exports.
    That will help ease concerns about competition from
lower-priced polyester and weakening retail demand due to a
sluggish global economy. 
    "This month's 2012/13 world cotton estimates show higher
production, consumption and trade, with ending stocks reduced
marginally," the report said.
    Prices remained in positive territory after the report's
release, but failed to hold 10-month highs reached in earlier
trade as some investors used the data as a trigger to lock in
profits. The market also hit technical resistance.
    The most-active May cotton contract on ICE Futures
U.S. settled up 0.38 cent, or 0.4 percent, at 86.88 cents a lb.
    Prices have rallied nearly 15 percent year-to-date as
speculators have piled in, betting on big returns after two
years of falling prices. Beijing's buying spree and expectations
of lower crops next year have played into those bullish bets.
    
    INCREASE IN CONSUMPTION    
    The only major change in Friday's report was the increase in
expectations for global consumption by 870,000 bales to 107.11
million bales. That would result in a 4 percent increase from
2011/12, although it is down 12 percent from the peak in
2006/07. 
    The government also adjusted higher its forecast for global
exports by 1.49 million 480-lb bales to 41.92 million bales,
citing sales and shipments in recent weeks. 
    That is down from 46 million in 2011/12, when China's
stockpiling strategy took off in earnest, but up from 35.49
million in 2010/11.
    The USDA cited higher imports by China, Pakistan and
Bangladesh, while exports rose for India, the United States,
Australia, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. 
    
    CHINA BUYING
    Most traders attributed the increase in demand to buying by
Beijing's strategic stockpile, which will account for more than
half the global surplus by July. 
    The USDA upped its forecast for China's ending stocks by
more than 1.5 million bales to 44.11 million bales. 
    The stash is big enough to feed the country's mills with raw
material for more than a year and is considered to be
unavailable to the global market, although there are big
uncertainties about how or when the material may be sold.
    Record global ending stocks "are of no consequence unless
Chinese stocks are made available at world market prices", said
Peter Egli, director of risk management for Plexus Cotton Ltd, a
British-based, medium-sized merchant.
    Beijing has been building a strategic stockpile since 2011,
paying above global prices to support its farmers. The policy,
however, has hurt China's textile mills, which have been
struggling with tight supplies and high prices at home.
    An upward revision for consumption in China from 35.5
million bales to 36 million bales contributed to the boost in
expectations for global use.
    There were few other changes to the report, though Pakistan,
a major exporter, is projected to export 100,000 fewer bales and
import more than previously forecast. 
    Estimates for beginning stocks in Bangladesh, another major
exporter, were revised down slightly while domestic use was
boosted.

 (Editing by Dale Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
