NY cotton ends down but India uncertainty limits losses

* Market torn by Indian policy clash on exports * Sellers withdraw offers of cotton in cash market * Trade awaits USDA crop report on Friday NEW YORK, March 6 (Reuters) - Cotton futures ended lower on Tuesday as investors were prompted by a firm dollar and weak outside markets to take profits from the previous session's spike, even as uncertainty about a cotton export ban by India minimized losses, analysts said. The benchmark May cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S. fell 0.81 cent to settle at 91.42 cents per lb, having traded between 90.77 and 94.24 cents. On Monday, the benchmark fiber contract jumped its 4-cent daily limit to close at 92.23 cents per lb, its biggest one day move in a month. Tuesday's volume of around 32,000 lots was about 10 percent below its 30-day norm, Thomson Reuters preliminary data showed. "The jury on this rally is out and no one knows what lies ahead," said Mike Stevens, an independent cotton analyst in Louisiana. The cotton market was thrown into confusion after India's farm minister said Tuesday he would challenge an import ban announced a day earlier by another government agency. The ban rallied global cotton markets by raising fears that mills in China, the world's largest consumer, would turn to the United States at a time when its own supplies of cotton are almost sold out. The Indian ban caught investors leaning the wrong way and came on the heels of data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showing that speculators had switched to a net short position in cotton for the first time in a year. Most of India's cotton exports are shipped to its northern neighbor China. India is the world's second biggest producer of cotton, but exports a significant amount of that to its Asian rival where it enjoys a competitive advantage in shorter shipping routes compared to cotton coming from the United States. India is the top rival of the U.S., the world's No. 3 producer of cotton and the top exporter of the fiber. Cash brokers said they are now hearing of some offers to sell cotton being withdrawn to apparently wait out what happens in India. That was reminiscent of cotton's historic rally in 2011 when prices hit a peak of $2.27 a lb in March. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Alden Bentley)