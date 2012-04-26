NY cotton settles up on spec buying, sales data

* Spec buying buoys fiber contracts * USDA export data gives cotton a boost NEW YORK, April 26 (Reuters) - Cotton futures finished higher Thursday on speculative buying inspired in part by a weekly government sales report which showed top consumer China buying again after a brief hiatus, analysts said. July cotton on the ICE Futures U.S. exchange climbed 1.31 cents or by 1.4 percent to close at 92.11 cents per lb, and ranged from 90.70 to 92.34 cents. It was an inside day since the range was within Wednesday's 90.60 to 92.45 cents band. New-crop December gained 0.39 cent to settle at 89.03 cents per lb, trading from 88.30 to 89.50 cents. That contract was also in an inside range since it stayed within Wednesday's 88.18 to 89.55 cents band. Sharon Johnson, senior cotton analyst for commodities brokerage Penson Futures, said speculators have been short for the past few weeks and were engaged in short-covering. "I think they are trying to realign their positions in cotton," she said. A large part of the session featured spread trading as investors traded July and then moved into the new crop December cotton contract, traders said. Benchmark July continued to trade in a band between 87 and 94 cents, a range it has maintained since the start of March, Thomson Reuters data showed. The market was given a boost by the U.S. Agriculture Department's weekly export sales data. USDA said U.S. upland cotton sales stood at 144,800 running bales (RBs, 500 lbs each), with China accounting for nearly two-thirds of the sales at 91,000 RBs. Johnson said the market will now be looking toward the USDA's monthly supply/demand report in May because it will show the first estimate of market conditions in the upcoming 2012/13 marketing season (August/July). Thursday's estimated volume was near 13,200 lots, about 45 percent under the 30-day norm, according to Thomson Reuters data. Open interest amounted to 182,808 lots as of April 25, falling for the fourth straight session, ICE Futures U.S. exchange data showed. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)