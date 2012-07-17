FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NY cotton falls 3 percent on spec sales, profit-taking
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 17, 2012 / 7:01 PM / in 5 years

NY cotton falls 3 percent on spec sales, profit-taking

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Biggest daily percentage fall in December futures since
June 21
    * Speculative sales and profit taking seen after price gains

    NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - Cotton futures fell the most
in percentage terms in almost a month on Tuesday on speculative
sales and profit-taking, marking one of the few set backs to the
steady gain of recent weeks, dealers said. 
    The benchmark December cotton contract on ICE Futures
U.S. ended down 2.25 cents at 71.05 cents per lb, moving from
73.40 cents to 70.79 cents. The 3 percent loss was the steepest
since June 21. 
    Monday's was the loftiest close for the second-position
cotton contract since June 19, Thomson Reuters data showed. 
    Volume traded Tuesday stood near 19,000 lots, almost 40
percent under the 30-day norm, Thomson Reuters data showed. On
Monday 13,613 contracts traded, according to ICE Futures data.
    Mike Stevens, an independent analyst in Mandeville,
Louisiana, said the December contract "stalled out" near 74
cents.
    "Those who bought the market at 70 cents sold it off at 73
and near 74 cents," he added.
    Traders said December cotton futures are still pinned
between 70 and 74 cents and seemed to show little sign of
breaking out of that band.
    The market paid little heed to outside markets in Tuesday's
session. World stocks crawled higher in choppy trade 
while the grains complex saw corn extend its gains as the U.S.
drought expanded. 
    Traders said the focus on macroeconomic factors will
continue to be a feature in market dealings this week.
    Open interest, an indicator of investor interest, rose for
the sixth time in seven sessions to 172,173 lots as of July 16,
the exchange said.     
    Volume traded on Monday amounted to 13,613 lots, according
to ICE Futures data.

 (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Alden Bentley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.