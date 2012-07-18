NY cotton ends higher in recovery from steep fall

* Market rebounds after steep Tuesday decline * Trade eyes USDA export sales report Thursday NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - Cotton futures settled higher Wednesday on trade and speculative buying as the market bounced back from a profit-taking sell-off in the previous session, brokers said. The benchmark December cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S. increased 0.87 cent or by 1.2 percent to end at 71.92 cents per lb, trading from 70.45 to 72.92 cents. On Tuesday, December lost 2.25 cents to close at 71.05 cents in the biggest daily percentage fall in the contract since June 21, Thomson Reuters data showed. The contract's Monday close at 73.30 cents was the highest for the second-position cotton contract since June 19, Thomson Reuters data showed. Volume traded Wednesday stood near 11,700 lots, some two-thirds under the 30-day norm, Thomson Reuters data showed. Keith Brown, president of commodity firm Keith Brown and Co. in Moultrie, Georgia, said the strong tone of both stocks and grain markets "influenced" cotton futures. U.S. and European stocks were lifted by solid corporate results on both sides of the Atlantic. U.S. corn futures fell in a pause to the biggest grains rally since 2008. The market will now take a look at the weekly export sales report of the U.S. Agriculture Department due out on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT). The report may have little impact as the end of the 2011/12 marketing year nears(August/July). Open interest, an indicator of investor interest in a market, stood at 171,735 lots as of July 17, the exchange said. Volume traded on Tuesday amounted to 19,674 lots, according to ICE Futures data. (Reporting by Rene Pastor; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)