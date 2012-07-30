NY cotton slightly lower; heads for subdued end to July

* Prices on track to end July almost unchanged * Trading volumes plunge, open interest down 12 pct since June NEW YORK, July 30 (Reuters) - Cotton futures were slightly lower on Monday and heading towards a subdued end to July as concerns about plentiful supplies and weak demand offset the threat of drought in India, one of the world's largest producers. Prices were on track to end the month barely changed from June, with low liquidity and trading volumes reflecting a market stymied by caution among investors roiled by plunging prices and a poor fundamental outlook. "Prices hit their high for the day and then got sold," said a U.S. broker who sees pressure remaining for now. Fears about the impact on global supplies from a poor crop in India if the monsoon continued to be delayed have been overdone, he said. "It's just pausing before it goes down again. Everyone's expecting a good crop and there's not much demand," he said. The benchmark December cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S. settled at 71.13 cents per lb, down 0.44 percent from Friday, after hitting an intraday high of 71.81 cents early in the day. Prices were languishing around two-year lows, with trading volume on Monday under 8,000 contracts. That was two-thirds below the 30- and 250-day moving average, according to Thomson Reuters data. Liquidity has also been hit, with open interest down 12 percent since the start of June, according to ICE data. The cautious market brushed off more upbeat comments from Allenberg President and Chief Executive Joe Nicosia on Friday, who predicted that China's strategic reserve, which already accounts for almost half of 2012/13 stocks, will continue to hoard fibers, helping to offset the overhang of the surplus on the market. NARROW TRADING RANGE The contract has traded in a narrow 4-cent range in July, and based on Monday's settlement would be down just 0.28 percent from the end of June. But there is little reason for investors to take a punt and force the market to break out of current ranges after the market found a firm floor in early June around 65 cents - its lowest level since 2009 - and while there is no sign of an uptick in demand big enough to eat into a global surplus, traders said. The small trading ranges in June and July contrast starkly with May too, when the spot contract plunged 18 percent, its biggest monthly loss since July last year. Prices have lost close to a third of their value since they almost hit $1 per lb in mid-January and are down 22 percent since the end of 2011, limiting investors' appetite for fibers and risk. Reflecting that overall bearish mood in the market, speculators reined in their bets on higher prices in the week to last Tuesday, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday. Their net long position was cut in half and is now the smallest it's been since mid-June when hedge funds and other speculative investors were net short. Link to CFTC data graphic: here WEAKER EURO The market also tracked the euro on Monday as the euro zone currency fell for the first time in four days as investors remained cautious ahead of this week's key European Central Bank and U.S. Federal Reserve policy meetings. Concern that the ECB may not take aggressive enough action to contain the region's debt crisis had the euro retreating from Friday's three-week high against the greenback. Markets were bracing for a busy week, with central bank decisions due in the United States and Britain as well as the euro zone, in addition to key U.S. jobs data on Friday. The U.S. Fed begins a policy meeting on Tuesday and its decision will be announced on Wednesday, but economists expect policymakers to sit on their hands for now. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Marguerita Choy)