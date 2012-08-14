NY cotton recovers slightly from bearish USDA report

* Prices lost 7 pct after USDA's report * Bounce may not last as bearish sentiment lingers - trader * Chinese imports surge 150 pct in July NEW YORK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Cotton prices were higher on Tuesday, recovering some ground lost after a bearish U.S government supply-and-demand report last week, as the market news of a 150-percent surge in imports to China, the world's largest producer and consumer, in July. The benchmark December cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S. rose 0.55 percent to settle at 72.09 cents per lb, snapping two days of losses. It eased off an intraday high of 72.98 cents hit earlier in the session. Traders said a small bounce back was inevitable after the hefty 7-percent drop over two days following the USDA's monthly report on Friday, which forecast a record stock level for the 2012/13 marketing year. But they don't expect the gains to last. Forecasts of a growing surplus to record highs by next July and waning demand will exert further pressure on the market, which could test the 70-cent mark, traders said. "The USDA numbers were so negative, you couldn't fight it," said a floor trader. "I think the market will drift down further. It will test (70 cents)." Prices will likely remain between 69 cents and 76 cents over the coming months, he said, in-line with its range of the past week. Cotton was briefly below 70 cents at the end of July. SURGING IMPORTS China imported 406,000 tonnes last month as textile mills sourced material outside the country as the government bought up local supplies as part of its stockpiling program. That brought shipments in the first eleven months of the 2011/2012 crop year to 5.13 million tonnes, more than double the 2.37 million tonnes recorded in the same period last year. While Chinese buying has been a key support for prices in the past year, concerns are mounting that imports may slow if mills cannot secure licenses to import material. Around 800,000 to 1 million tonnes of cotton are sitting in bonded warehouses in the country waiting to be cleared through customs, but many mills have exhausted their quotes. Shippers are now hoping that the government will issue more ad hoc quotas to help textile mills. EL NINO IMMINENT The market also remained on weather watch after Australia's forecasters warned there were clear signs that the feared El Nino phenomenon was developing in the eastern Pacific. Most of the country's cotton-growing land is irrigated, lessening the possibility of damage to crops from heat and drought. But the market is already on high alert after delayed and weak monsoon rains in India that are so vital for crop development. That has raised concerns that India, the world's second-largest producer, may restrict exports, a move it has taken in the past to ensure domestic supplies. Cotton bucked the weaker trend across grains, but followed the broader equities market after better-than-expected U.S. retail sales for July boosted confidence in the recovery of the world's largest economy. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)