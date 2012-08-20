FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY cotton jumps over 2 pct on technical buying
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 20, 2012 / 9:16 PM / in 5 years

NY cotton jumps over 2 pct on technical buying

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Prices recovered 60 pct of ground lost after USDA report
    * Technical resistance seen at 100 day MA

    NEW YORK, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Cotton prices jumped over 2
percent on Monday on technical buying after prices held above 73
cents per lb last week.
    Prices have now retraced much of the ground lost since Aug.
10, when the U.S. government warned of record inventory and
waning demand in the year ahead.
    Cotton has built a base above 72 cents per lb as the market
continues to watch for potential disruption to supplies later in
the year from India, the world's No. 2 cotton producer, where
planting has been hampered by weak monsoon rains.
    The benchmark December cotton contract on ICE Futures
U.S. jumped 2.08 percent to settle at 74.83 cents per lb. 
    The healthy gains helped the market hit an intraday high of
75.31 cents, just shy of the next technical resistance at the
100-day moving average which is around 76.39 cents.
    Prices have recovered about 60 percent of the ground lost in
the wake of the report issued on Aug. 10, as investors have
brushed off weakening supply-and-demand fundamentals.
    Keith Brown, president of commodity firm Keith Brown and Co
in Moultrie, Georgia, attributed the gains to a psychological
shift among investors. Expectations that prices could hit 80
cents have gained traction.
    "The thinking is buy in the 70s and wait for it to go
higher," said Brown. Any signs of larger crops in China, the
world's largest producer and consumer, could bring a dramatic
end to the rally.
    The market shrugged off the weekly crop progress report from
the USDA, which showed an improvement in the crop condition
 
    The latest report though reinforced concerns about the
damage to the crops in the corn belt, sending grains prices on a
new ride higher. 
    Those soaring grains prices are expected to push farmers out
of fibers and into growing soybeans and corn next year, which
will help to eat into the surplus washing around the market.

 (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by David Gregorio)

