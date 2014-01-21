ICE cotton rallies on bullish charts, tightening U.S. supplies

* Buy stops catapult prices to 5-month high of 88.43 cts/lb

* Gains leave spot contract’s 14-day RSI overbought

* Beijing announces plans to end stockpiling this year

NEW YORK, Jan 21 (Reuters) - ICE cotton hit five-month highs on Tuesday as bullish chart signals and worries over tight U.S. supplies outweighed this week’s announcement that China, the world’s No. 1 buyer, plans to end its stockpiling program.

The benchmark March cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S. closed up 1.33 cent, or 1.5 percent, at 88.13 cents a lb, settling near the session’s five-month high of 88.43 cents a lb.

That was the strongest level for spot contract since it toppled from August highs near 94 cents a lb.

Worries over tight U.S. supplies kept a lid on selling throughout much of the session as buy stops fueled gains.

Thursday’s U.S. export sales data beat expectations and fueled gains into the new week.

Amid those worries, the market shrugged off Sunday’s widely expected announcement that Beijing would scrap its stockpiling program this year.

Cotton trading on ICE was closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

While China’s move was widely expected, a government document offered the first confirmation the change will come this year.

Beijing said it would follow a system similar to one used in the United States and “gradually build a system of target prices for agricultural products”.

Beijing launched the stockpiling program in 2011, paying above global prices to support farmers and keeping a floor under the world market, even as global inventories ballooned.

China is expected to hold 60 percent of record global inventories of 97.6 million bales by the end of the 2013/14 crop year at the end of July.

Even so, spot cotton prices have surged 19 percent from a November low of 73.79 cents a lb as U.S. export sales have picked up and as speculators have reestablished a bullish position in cotton contracts on an improving outlook.

The March contract closed above its 200-day moving average of 83.69 cents a lb for the fourth straight session.

“A lot of this is technically inspired. Plus, we’ve got tight stocks. There’s a feeling we may see lower ending stocks (in the United States) in the next USDA report,” said Keith Brown, principal at cotton brokers Keith Brown and Co.

The U.S. Agriculture Department (USDA) this month pegged U.S. inventories at a three-year low of 3 million bales by the end of July.

The pace of export sales this season had stirred expectations the U.S. government might lower its forecast.

Tuesday’s rally pushed the spot contract into technically overbought territory, with a 14-day relative strength index of 72.5.