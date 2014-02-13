FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cotton futures retreat under pressure from index fund roll
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 13, 2014 / 10:16 PM / 4 years ago

Cotton futures retreat under pressure from index fund roll

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Fiber prices fall back from 6-month highs

* Volumes heavy as traders roll positions from March

* USDA export data shows canceled bales from China

NEW YORK, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Cotton futures eased on Thursday in heavy trading, retreating from the previous session’s 6-month highs, under pressure from the rolling of closely-watched commodities index funds.

The most-active May cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S. edged down 0.27 cent, or 0.3 percent, to settle at 88.58 cents a lb.

The spot March contract fell more sharply, finishing down 0.77 cent, or 0.9 percent, at 87.60 cents a lb.

Volumes were heavy throughout the session as traders moved positions from the March contract into May.

“There wasn’t anyone to offset the index fund activity,” said Sharon Johnson, a cotton specialist with KCG Futures in Atlanta, of the day’s heavy selling.

The pressure in the spot month pushed its discount to 0.98 cents a lb below the second-month, from 0.48 cent a lb previously to its biggest discount since December.

Weekly U.S. Department of Agriculture export data showed that sales of upland cotton fell 33 percent from the previous week to 120,300 running bales and included cancellations from buyers in top consumer China.

Even as high prices have dented demand, the data showed shipment levels were strong and the world’s top exporter remained poised to outpace the USDA’s export forecast for the 2013/14 crop year that ends July 31.

Exchange stocks rose to 244,800 bales, ticking up from 242,900 previously to the highest since July, according to ICE data compiled by Reuters. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.