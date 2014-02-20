FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. cotton down for second session, ahead of export data
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 20, 2014 / 11:11 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. cotton down for second session, ahead of export data

Barani Krishnan

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 20 (Reuters) - U.S. cotton futures fell for a second straight session on Thursday, ahead of the release of government export data that traders say could indicate falling demand for the fiber.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will release a weekly tally for domestic cotton shipments on Friday, with traders expecting a figure of around 100,000 running bales for the 2013/14 crop, versus the previous week’s exports of 120,300.

“It’s almost certainly going to be lower. That’s the market’s consensus, and that’s probably why cotton’s been priced down again today,” said Sharon Johnson, senior cotton analyst at KCG Futures in Roswell, Georgia.

The most-active May cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S. settled down 0.26 cent, or 0.3 percent, at 87.65 cents a lb.

The spot March contract closed down 0.60 cent, or 0.7 percent, at 86.37 cents a lb as it headed toward its March 7 expiry.

On Wednesday, May lost 1.8 percent and March 1.1 percent.

Inventories of U.S. cotton have also crept up lately, weighing on sentiment.

Certified stocks ticked up to 250,606 bales, up from about 34,100 bales at the start of the year and the highest level since July, exchange data compiled by Reuters showed. (Reporting by Barani Krishnan; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.