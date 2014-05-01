U.S. cotton down after 2-day rise on thin trade activity, exports

* Trade conference, tumble in weekly exports weigh

* Concerns grow over USDA April crop report due May 7

NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - U.S. cotton futures snapped a two-day rise to end lower on Thursday, weighed down by disappointing export sales and a dearth of activity as traders attended an industry conference.

The most-active July cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S. settled down 0.9 cent at 94.20 cents a lb. The peak for the day, 94.53 cents, fell short of the one-month high of 94.58 set on Wednesday.

ICE cotton had been on an uptrend the past two days, reacting to U.S. government data showing the plantings lagging previous years.

After a 2 percent rally on Tuesday and a mild follow-through of that in the next session, the market slipped on Thursday as many in the business attended the American Cotton Shippers Association annual conference.

“Cotton prices were on their way nowhere today,” INTL FCStone said in a report.

“Physical traders continue to bemoan cash market conditions, as demand, at least for U.S. bales, has come to a crawl,” it added.

Exports data, meanwhile, showed that net sales of all upland U.S. cotton at 31,400 bales for 2013/2014 down 75 percent from the previous week and 48 percent lower from the prior four-week average.

Concerns over tight U.S. supplies sent cotton to two-year highs around 97 cents a lb last month after farmers in the world’s biggest exporter produced fewer bales than forecast.

Farmers across 15 states had planted 13 percent of forecast acres by the week ended April 27, compared with a prior five-year average of 18 percent during the same period.

Despite that, some analysts are concerned that the USDA’s April crop report, due on May 7, may not paint as bullish a picture for cotton.