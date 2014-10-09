ICE cotton falls on weak U.S. export sales data

* Export sales dropped last week even as prices slipped

* Market braces for USDA’s monthly crop report due Friday

NEW YORK, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Cotton futures fell over 1.5 percent on Thursday after U.S. export data revealed a sharp slump in sales last week, kindling concerns about weakening appetite for fiber from foreign mills.

Sales data showed U.S. exporters sold just under 69,000 bales of cotton in the week to Oct. 2, down 70 percent from the previous week and 35 percent lower than the prior four-week period, and included cancellations from Mexico and Colombia.

The news drove the most-active December cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S. to their intraday low of 63.12 cents. Prices finished down 0.95 cent, or 1.5 percent, at 63.94 cents a lb.

“Higher prices do not seem fundamentally supportable, despite prospects for additional weather problems in the Memphis territory,” said INTL FCStone analysts in a note.

“The problem remains a lack of demand.”

Traders were alarmed that demand fell even as prices languished below 62 cents, their lowest in five years, with worries mounting over import demand in top consumer China in 2015 as Beijing overhauls its cotton policy.

Traders hope the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s monthly crop report due at midday (1600 GMT) on Friday would provide some direction. Some have speculated the government may cut again its forecast for the U.S. crop due to bad weather and lower its estimate for China’s imports. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Marguerita Choy)