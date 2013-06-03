FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cotton futures daily price limit raised to 5 cents -ICE
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 3, 2013

Cotton futures daily price limit raised to 5 cents -ICE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 3 (Reuters) - The daily trading limit for all
ICE cotton No. 2 futures delivery months will increase to 5
cents per pound above or below the prior day's settlement price,
ICE Futures U.S. said in a notice on Monday.
    The change from the prior three-cent limit is effective with
the start of trading on Tuesday. It was triggered after the
most-active cotton contract closed limit up on Monday.
    The benchmark July cotton contract closed up 3 cents,
or 3.8 percent, at 82.36 cents a lb.

 (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
